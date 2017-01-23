Sustainability of pool in question

PAXTON — No action was taken regarding bids received for the replacement of the liner of the public swimming pool at Coady Park during January’s Paxton Park District board meeting.

The board decided to table the discussion to February’s meeting.

“Next month’s meeting, as well as most likely the March meeting, will feature board discussion about the future economic sustainability and feasibility of the pool,” said Neal McKenry, the Paxton Park District’s recreation director. “The board does not want to spend over $50,000 on a new liner without having more detailed discussions about the future of the facility.”

The board also discussed office upgrades for the Paxton Civic Center, 601 S. Fall St. McKenry said the plan is to obtain a new desk and file cabinets.

The board discussed the budget for the 2017 fiscal year, as well.

“Myself, the park district attorney and the park district accountant will be sitting down later this month to appropriate funds for the 2017 fiscal year,” McKenry said. “A simple discussion was initiated at this month’s meeting to see if any board members would like to see any changes in what we appropriate throughout our various funds. Nothing was brought up, but the board will have a chance to look over and vote to approve the 2017 budget at next month’s meeting.”

