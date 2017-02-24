Potential closure of Paxton pool to be discussed in March

PAXTON — Options for the 2017 swimming season were discussed by the Paxton Park District Board of Commissioners during last Tuesday’s monthly meeting.

And one of the options discussed was to close the park district’s public swimming pool for a year.

All of the options for the 2017 pool season that were discussed at the meeting will be discussed further at the March 14 board meeting.

“The board will have an extremely tough decision to make next month,” said Neal McKenry, Paxton Park District recreation director. “It was my job to come up with several options, no matter how viable or not, to present to the board when it comes to the future of the pool. It was also my job to present the facts of the pool’s current and recent financial situation. I believe the board has what they need to make the most informed decision possible, albeit a difficult one, no matter what side of the issue they stand.”

In total, the pool lost an average of $25,037 annually over the last four years.

Over that four-year span, the pool resulted in an average annual loss of $19,168 when subtracting a $24,410 annual staff expense and a $15,430 chemicals and utilities cost from $20,672 in annual admissions and concessions revenue.

“This does not factor in swim team or donations on the revenue side, nor does it factor in maintenance, operating supplies or other non-fixed costs on the expense side,” McKenry said.

From 2013-15, the pool’s average annual loss was $25,735. Prior to the 2016 pool season, the park district did the following in order to cut costs:

— Closed on Sundays, the pool’s least busy day, with the exception of pool parties.

— Closed for the season at the beginning of the school rather than waiting until Labor Day.

— Did not give the pool staff annual raises.

— Did not hire specialized concession staff, but instead incorporated lifeguard rotation into the concession stand.

— Closely monitored overstaffing and sent staff home when warranted.

— Raised swim team registration fee slightly.

— Began business-sponsored “Free Family Swim Nights.”

Staff expenses decreased from $25,932 in 2013-15 to $19,842, while admissions and concessions revenue increased from $20,053 to $22,530. However, chemicals and utilities expense increased from $13,729 to $20,534, resulting in a total loss of $22,940 for 2016.

In 2016, the park district’s recreation fund, which includes all park district activities with the exception of youth league baseball and softball and the pool, brought in about $36,000. Two-thirds of that fund was granted to the pool so it could break even with expenses.

“This is done annually,” McKenry said.

Along with budgeting $20,000 toward the pool from this year’s recreation fund, seven options were discussed during last week’s meeting for the 2017 season.

Option 1 was to install a new pool liner, repair troubles concrete spots and install a new ground water pump.

“Based off of liner bids, it is estimated that these three projects would cost between $55,000 and $75,000,” McKenry said. “Bare minimum, this is what needs to be done for the pool to be operational.”

Option 2 is essentially the same as Option 1, plus some sort of slide and/or play structure.

“Add roughly $20,000 to Option 1,” McKenry said. “(It’s possible that) added amenities such as a small- to medium-sized slide would bring in more patrons.”

Option 3 is Option 1 and Option 2 combined, plus replacing the baby pool with a splashpad.

“That could be accomplished for somewhere in the ballpark of $300,000,” McKenry said. “Replacing the baby pool with a splashpad could decrease staff expense as a zero-depth feature such as a splashpad does not require a lifeguard.”

Option 4 calls for renovating the entire facility to make one big splashpad.

“We have not explored this option entirely,” McKenry said. “I would estimate the total cost to be in the high six figures.”

Option 5 is to close the pool for a year and reopen next year with Option 1 at the very least, possibly more.

Option 6 is to allow another entity to operate and maintain the facility.

“We have not reached out to anyone yet,” McKenry said, “but would definitely try to reach an agreement to allow the pool to remain open — just under someone else’s control.”

Option 7 calls for creating a referendum to construct a new aquatic facility.

Another option would be to close the pool permanently.

“It’ll be a matter of thinking with their heart or thinking with their head,” McKenry said. “I am not saying that either way they approach it is right or wrong. I believe either way can be justified.

“If you think with your heart, you are fine with the fact that we offer the pool as more or less a service to the community, one in which we know we’re going to take a loss and one in which we have other programs who can allow the pool to at least look like it breaks even on paper.

“If you think with your head, you are resigned to the fact that the pool is a financial drain to the park district and that taxpayers’ money could be better spent improving and expanding our current programs as well as adding new programs and opportunities on a year-round basis, something that could not be done with the pool needing so many resources. This is not only a question for the board to consider, but the community and taxpayers, as well.”



Other business

Also at last week’s park board meeting:

➜ Engineering managers Greg Cook and Michael Friend of the Farnsworth Group of Champaign were on hand to talk to the board about their potential role in redoing the parking lot at the Civic Center as well as repairing and correcting a drainage issue around the parking lot. They were not officially hired, McKenry said; they were simply given the go-ahead to map out several possible options with costs. “At the next meeting, they will present those options, of which the board will vote and approve on Farnsworth spearheading the parking lot and drainage project,” McKenry said.

➜ The board discussed the renewal of its intergovernmental agreement with the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district to allow the park district to use PBL’s facilities for athletic activities. It was not scheduled to be voted on, but was simply discussed, McKenry said. “PBL, I assume, will also discuss the agreement at their February meeting. Then in March, each board will again, I assume, officially vote and approve on the park district’s usage of PBL’s facilities at a cost of $6,500,” McKenry said.

➜ The Paxton Community Sale was scheduled for Saturday, April 1. “We’re in the process of lining of volunteers, so if any individuals or groups wants to lend a hand during the day Saturday, let us know,” McKenry said.

