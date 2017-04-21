Gibson City vying for $20,000 grant toward playground improvements

GIBSON CITY — To help fund further improvements to the playground area at Gibson City’s North Park, the Gibson City Rotary Club has entered a contest through the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) that will award 16 communities a $20,000 grant.

The contest is called Meet Me at the Park, and it is sponsored by the NRPA, in collaboration with Disney, ABC, ESPN and Freeform.

Through April 30, people can vote through the NRPA's website — www.meetmeatthepark.org — for Gibson City to win a $20,000 grant.

“This would be a big help toward the next phase of work to be done at the North Park playground by the Gibson City Rotary Club,” said Gibson City Rotarian Gene Everett. “Your help would be greatly appreciated.”