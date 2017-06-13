Up to three more weeks before Paxton pool opens

PAXTON — It could be up to three more weeks before the swimming pool at Coady Park can finally be opened for the summer.

The Paxton Park District’s recreation director, Neal McKenry, said in a post on the district’s Facebook page Monday that the company hired to remove the pool’s liner and install a new liner — Indianapolis-based Renosys Corp. — was still in Tennessee working on a pool there.

McKenry said he expected it to be seven to 10 days before the company would be able to start the work at Paxton’s pool. With seven to 10 additional days needed for the removal of the liner and installation of the new one, it could be up to three weeks before the pool is able to be filled and opened to the public.

“With this week looking to be the hottest week of the year, the update we’ve received (from the company) isn’t what we wanted to hear, but at the very least, we now have been given a more definitive time frame for when the pool liner will be installed and when we can open,” McKenry said.

McKenry said that Renosys Corp. indicated that a “very wet spring around the Midwest” had delayed “dozens of projects up to a month.”

“Obviously this includes Paxton,” McKenry said. “From the beginning, we were told that an exact start/completion date could not be provided based on the uncertain nature of working outdoors and depending on weather to cooperate. Obviously, we expected things to develop a little more quickly as we had several pool programs slated to start next Monday. Those will now have to be pushed back.”

The park district is currently in the process of updating information related to swim lessons, the toddler swim program and water aerobics, McKenry said.

“We will be in contact shortly with those who may have already signed up,” McKenry said. “If the updated schedule does not work for you, you will receive a full refund.”

Those who booked a pool party for late June will also be contacted by the park district to discuss “possible rescheduled dates or refunds,” McKenry said.

Meanwhile, McKenry said he was currently in discussions with representatives of the Aquatic Wildcats swim team “about how we should proceed.”

“It is still a priority to have a swim team season with up to five meets and five-days-a-week practices,” McKenry said. “Once all that is figured out, we’ll post an update. Swim team sign-ups were actually due last Friday, but we’ll now take registration up until the first night of practice, whenever that may be. For those who signed up and paid already, once a status of the swim team schedule is decided on, we will take how long it was abbreviated into consideration and offer discounts or partial refunds.”

The sale of pool passes will also be put on hold, McKenry said.

“What we will most likely do is simply start selling them at the pool on opening day — at a prorated and discounted rate,” McKenry said.

“We know this impacts a lot of you and apologize for the uncertainty it has created. We’ve had a staff of 14 lifeguards waiting to earn some money, too!” McKenry continued. “To help them out, and to help out anyone who needs to get their kid out of the house, we will be offering a two-week ‘Play Camp’ for any kid (entering kindergarten and older). It will run Monday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Coady Park, beginning next week. More information will be released shortly.

“We appreciate your understanding and patience through all of this. Can’t wait to get that thing opened!”