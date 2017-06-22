District opts not to ban kids from Westlawn Park

PAXTON — The Paxton Park District’s recreation director has decided not to ban three kids from Westlawn Park for behavior that he termed as “not being conducive to a family-friendly environment.”

However, Neal McKenry warned that “if there were any more incidents or complaints filed, there won’t be a second chance.”

The park district’s board of commissioners learned of McKenry’s decision during last week’s board meeting, after two formal complaints were made about the kids’ behavior.

The father of two of the kids attended the meeting to discuss a letter that McKenry had sent to him. In May, McKenry said he was made aware of a boy defacing tables at Westlawn Park and using foul language there, and the park board’s attorney, Ross Sorensen, said at the time that a formal letter should be sent to the boy’s parents regarding a possible part-time ban from park district facilities.

Board member Brad Ecker said Paxton police should investigate the incident as a vandalism case. Board President Steve Sample said he would follow through with a formal procedure.

McKenry clarified following last week’s board meeting that “the incidents and the poor, disrespectful behavior at the park should not be contributed to just these three individuals,” adding that “we know there is a problem at Westlawn Park with some unruly teenagers overrunning the playground and making families of small children uncomfortable.”

McKenry said the park district will not tolerate such behavior from anyone.

“Obviously, teenagers are just as welcome as anyone else to use the park,” McKenry said. “However, their behavior needs to be in accordance with a playground environment.

“What the public needs to understand is that the park district cannot combat this by ourselves. What we need are for people to speak up,

either to us or the police department if they see inappropriate behavior or vandalism occurring. Instead of being scared off from the park, don’t let the inappropriate behavior overrun your fun time.

“Come back in full force, and with others, take back the park for what it should be — a children’s playground. If more families utilized the park, then it may not be seen as the cool hangout spot by teens. Hopefully, word spreads that we were considering imposing a ban on several individuals and behavior improves at Westlawn.”

