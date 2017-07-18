Public swimming pool in Paxton to be open Wednesday

PAXTON -- The swimming pool at Coady Park will be open tomorrow, the Paxton Park District stated in a Facebook post.

Open swim hours for the season will be held from 1-5:30 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

A closing date is still to be determined. The pool will be open will be open at least until school starts, after which, the park district will evaluate its lifeguard availability and expected attendance and possibly offer a more limited pool schedule until the end of August.

"Hopefully, everyone who expressed concern, and even frustration, about the pool being closed comes out and supports it now," the post stated. "It's going to be a hot one (Wednesday), and we will be ready."

Daily admission will remain at $4 during the day and drop to $2 for night swims.

Pool passes can be purchased at the pool, when open, for $20 per person for Paxton resident and $25 per person for non-residents.

The park district will also offer Tot Swim (wading pool only) times, which is for parents of kids ages 6 and under on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from 10-11:30 a.m. beginning next week. Several free family swim nights will also be scheduled thanks to local business sponsorship.

The park district stated that it "may also run some other activities such as one or two groups of public swim lessons while also make the pool available for swim team practices."

