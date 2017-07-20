Paxton pool opens to heat, crowds

PAXTON — With temperatures in the 90s, it made for a busy opening day for the Paxton Park District’s swimming pool.

Recreation Director Neal McKenry said 118 season pool passes were sold on Wednesday as the pool opened for the first time this summer, following several weeks of delays in getting the pool’s old, leaking liner replaced.

Attendance during the 1-5:30 p.m. open swim time exceeded 150, McKenry added, with attendance during the 8-10 p.m. open swim totaling more than 130.

Six pool parties were also booked that day.

“All in all, it was a pretty great day,” McKenry said. “We saw the same excitement as we would during any opening day, just this year it was 90-some degrees as opposed to 70-something like it usually is during the traditional late-May opening day.

“Our staff worked well with the busier-than-normal crowd, our new guards handled their new positions well, and everyone seemed to have a fun time. The night swim was received very well; I’m glad we’re doing that four nights per week.

“All of the hard work it takes to open the pool, either on time or delayed like this year, is paid off when we see a full pool of people having fun. Hopefully, the crowd continues throughout the remainder of the season.”

The pool is expected to remain open through the start of school in mid-August, and possibly longer depending on turnout.

Season pool remain on sale at the pool for $20 for Paxton residents. With daily admission costing $4, the $20 pool pass price is “a pretty good deal,” McKenry said.

Also, “plenty of spots are still available” for pool parties.

“Interested parties should contact the park district office to inquire about booking,” McKenry said.

Meanwhile, McKenry said he has “heard some good feedback” regarding the park district’s upcoming Tot Swim, which begins Monday, July 24. Tot Swim will be offered every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

“It’ll be for parents and kids ages 6 and younger to enjoy the wading pool,” McKenry said.

McKenry said it is disappointing that there will not be a local swim team this summer, but he said Paxton Aquatic Wildcats coach Alex Goudy has been “generous enough to still offer the swim team kids an opportunity to swim and practice their strokes.” From Monday through Thursday the next two weeks, all kids who signed up for the swim team — or who may be interested in signing up for swim team next season — can come out to the pool, at no charge, and practice with the swim team coaches. Kids over age 10 will practice from 8 to 9 a.m., while those ages 10 and under will practice from 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Meanwhile, McKenry said the park district was “still in the process” of determining whether to offer a session or two of public swim lessons.

“While the priority has recently been just getting the pool ready to open, we can now take a look at staff availability and see if we can get something put together for a couple weeks of swim lessons,” McKenry said.

Open swim hours for the season are 1 to 5:30 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.