Paxton public pool to close for summer after Sunday

PAXTON -- After Sunday, Aug. 20, the public swimming pool in Paxton will be closed for the rest of the year.

The pool is closed this Thursday and Friday, but will re-open for the final two days of the season, as decided by the Paxton Park District Board of Commissioners at Tuesday's monthly meeting. Open hours will be 1-9 p.m. on Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.

"It has become increasingly difficult to keep the pool open, even on limited hours, to Labor Day weekend," Paxton Park District Recreation Director Neal McKenry said. "The past several years, we have shut down once school starts. We were open to the idea of staying open longer this year, but a combination of staff availability and all the potential extracurricular activities of many of our patrons involved with the start of school, it just didn't work out."

The pool should be open, however, for a longer period next summer. "We looking forward to seeing everyone in 2018 at the May 26 opening day," McKenry said.

At Tuesday's meeting, McKenry revealed that, as of July 31, figures show pool income generating under $9,000. Pool expensed as of that date added up to a little over $15,000.

The Paxton Park District sold 190 pool passes this past summer.

"Income is always high right when the pool opens due to a majority of attendees purchasing pool passes," McKenry said. "On the revenue end, it'll jump a little bit, but expenses in terms of operating the pool will jump quite a bit more compared to income. It'll help the budget next year since we purchased an estimated full season's worth of chemicals, only to be left with a surplus due to us opening late, so those can just be saved for next season."

The pool opened July 19 with open swim hours for the season held from 1-5:30 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. A closing date was still to be determined, with the possibility to stay open until Sept. 4.

"The fact is though, recent attendance and staff availability unfortunately do not justify doing so," McKenry said.

There were some weekends, McKenry said, where attendance did not reach 15.

"We wouldn't expect many more than that once school starts and other activities ramp up, either," McKenry said. "I think we did a very nice job still getting people their money's worth on their $20 pool pass with the additional of four-night swim opportunities each week. That is definitely something we'll keep on the schedule for next season."

Project to be underway to fix parking lot, drainage issue

Last May, the Paxton Park District hired Champaign-based Farnsworth Group for an amount not to exceed $19,490 to work out a plan for resurfacing the Civic Center parking lot and alleviating drainage issues.

"It should be apparent to anyone who comes into the Civic Center that our parking lot needs some work done to it," McKenry said.

Along with a worn-out parking lot, the park district also had a drainage issue in the northeast corner of the parking lot.

"The problem actually extends all the way past the skate park and dog park," McKenry said. "So we're looking at relieving that drainage issue as well as it would be pretty poor planning to put in a new parking lot while not taking care of the drainage problem, which is part of the reason our existing lot has deteriorated."

At Tuesday's meeting, Farnsworth Group presented its proposed course of action, and the board has approved them to proceed with the project.

They will prepare and send out a bid package, where the board will review and vote to accept, in an upcoming meeting, possibly next month.

McKenry predicts that the drainage project would be completed by November.

"If the parking lot is finished before winter too, great. If we have to wait until the spring to have that work done, that'd be fine too," McKenry said. It would depend on several factors, the most important being the board accepting one of the bids received. The project will also be weather dependent."

The board did not release a price estimate. According to McKenry, Farnsworth Group will handle the bid process.

"It would not be prudent to release the price estimate provided as we would like to receive true bids, and not bids based off of a potential estimate," McKenry said. "The preliminary estimates fall into the range that the board would be comfortable spending in relation to the amount we currently have in our construction and development fund."

The parking lot and drainage project is not dependent on any future bond requested by the park board, McKenry said.

"The reserves we currently have in our construction and development fund are the result of taking out a bond the past two years," McKenry said. "Taking out another bond, for the 2018 fiscal year, will be up for discussing at a board meeting in the fall. So this parking lot and drainage project is not dependent on any future bond we may request."

Registration for upcoming sports, activities underway