Gibson City club seeks donations for playground improvements

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Rotary Club hopes to wrap up fundraising efforts in the next month for $125,000 in improvements to be made to the playground at the city’s North Park.

“Our goal is to wind up our fundraising in the next month, finalize our plans and complete the work by fall 2018,” said the club’s president, Susie Tongate. “We appreciate the community’s support of this project.”

The club has been working to raise funds in recent months for planned improvements to the playground that include adding to its soft-surface area, replacing its large slide, adding a shaded seating area, adding a toddler play area with 16 stations, adding two bobble riders and upgrading the existing swings. The club’s park committee is working with NuToys to select colorful playground equipment.

To raise funds, the club has been selling Gibson City-themed wall calendars and engraved bricks. Funds are also raised through the club’s annual Rotary Ball, with this year’s event scheduled on March 24.

The planned improvements are part of the second phase of a project that started in 2015 to make the playground more accessible to children of all abilities. In 2015, the club completed two years of fundraising and made a $95,000 upgrade to a portion of the playground area, utilizing financial and labor assistance from the City of Gibson and donations from many donors.

“We are continually thankful for the many generous donors who helped us make the first part of this project possible,” Tongate said. “We are thrilled with how much use the new play area has received and would like to offer more play stations for the toddler-aged children and a seating area for the adults who bring the little ones to the park. We are reaching out to our community with an invitation to make an investment in the Gibson City North Park and help the Rotary complete this project.

“If funds allow Rotary to do the work as planned, the North Park will have a nearly $250,000 upgrade that allows children of all abilities to be able to enjoy the park. This is a big undertaking, but the club is sure that when it is completed, it will be a wonderful addition to Gibson City that will last for years.”

Any questions about the project can be directed to Gene Everett of the Gibson City Rotary Club Park Committee at gene.everett49@gmail.com or 217-249-8512 or Tongate at susietongate@hotmail.com or 217-784-5672.

Tax-deductible donations may be made to the Gibson City Rotary Club Foundation, P.O. Box 103, Gibson City, IL 60936.