Gibson City Council discusses North Park playground project, extends contracts

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members discussed funding proposals Monday night for the second phase of the Gibson City Rotary Club’s playground-improvement project at the city’s North Park.

During a meeting of the council’s parks and buildings committee on March 20, Rotarian Gene Everett said this summer’s project has been reduced from an initial estimated cost of $125,000 down to $82,165.

“People were tired of us beating the bushes, and we only raised $63,000,” Rotary Club member Larry Littlefield said. “We went back to the company that makes the toys (for the playground) and asked them if they could reconfigure the area to reduce the cost.”

Per figures provided by the Rotary Club, the vendor reworked the bid to reduce a large amount of soft surface by consolidating two swing sets and removing a planned soft-surface area under a table and bench set, which is now concrete instead.

Everett asked that the city invest $25,000 into the project via $10,000 coming out of an earmark in the current city budget and $15,000 from the 2018-19 budget.

Alderman Scott Davis, finance committee chairman, mentioned that the city has $50,000 sitting in its coffers from the Wally Lamb estate. Lamb left the money to the city in 1991 upon his death for it to be used for the swimming pool or park equipment. The money has been intended to be used when the city builds a new swimming pool, but that project has been delayed indefinitely.

“Right now that money’s sitting in a CD, and we would only be taking $15,000 or $25,000 out of it,” Davis said.

Aldermen Nelda Jordan and Susie Tongate said they would accept whichever deal works best.

Alderman Doug Parsons said he would like for the entire $25,000 to be taken from the Lamb estate.

“This is the cause for which it was intended to be used for — the equipment,” Parsons said. “It’s perfect timing, and we might as well use it.”

Davis said he would like for Lamb’s money to be spent.

“Right now it’s been sitting there for over 25 years,” Davis said.

Davis said he would put a motion on the next meeting’s agenda.

As for the specific details of the project, Everett said at the committee meeting that the metal slide in the southwest part of the playground area will be replaced. Everett added that the log cabin will likely be removed, but it could be moved to another location.

Littlefield said the Rotary Club plans to complete the project in July and August. The Rotary Club asked that the city provide 27 yards of concrete and 70 tons of road pack, including concrete work and excavation needed for the project.

The first phase of the project was completed in 2015 for $95,000, with a portion of that amount coming from the city.

Everett mentioned that a concrete cornhole set-up could be installed on top of the concrete at a later date for around $2,000. Everett said the game is quite popular.



Other business

Also at Monday’s meeting:

➜ Council members approved a $1,475 purchase of Gibson City Bucks for businesses that plant flowers in the downtown flower pots and welcome signs. Administrative Assistant Peggy Stalter said $75 would be allotted to each flower pot and $100 for each welcome sign.

➜ One-year extensions were added to the city’s cleaning and mowing contracts. City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said the mowing contract with Getty Lawn Care of Colfax is $895 annually. The cleaning contract with Sue O’Neal and Angie Lage is $300 for cleaning City Hall and $20 for park facilities.

➜ Council members approved a $1,100 payment for Stanley Steemer to clean the carpets at City Hall and the police station. Stalter said that the buildings have not been professionally cleaned in three or four years. Parsons asked that the city seek more than one quote on future projects, which he said is “good business dealing.” City Attorney Marc Miller said municipalities are only required to bid projects of at least $20,000, but Alderman Dennis Pardick requested that the city seek at least two quotes on future projects.

➜ Two Gibson City residents asked about the city’s live chicken ordinance. Kyle and Lindsey Bowles said they would like to raise ducks instead of chickens. They added that some towns already allow ducks. Police Sgt. Kaleb Kraft told the couple that he would provide them with a copy of the ordinance that was approved by the council last year.