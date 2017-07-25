Paxton physician on life support

- Our Sites
PAXTON — Dr. George Bark, a physician at the Paxton Clinic, remained on life support Monday in the critical-care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, surrounded by family and friends, according to a Facebook post by his church, the First Lutheran Church in Paxton.
“Dr. Bark and his family need your prayers as Dr. Bark is on life support,” said the Facebook post from the church’s pastor, Deb Domeier. “Clinging to God’s promises and His word of forgiveness and compassion, I am asking everyone to hold Dr. George Bark, Dr. Bark’s family and friends, his co-workers, colleague-physicians and the community in prayer through this most difficult time and trial. In the service of Christ our Lord.”
When asked for an update on Bark’s condition Tuesday, Domeier said she could provide no comment.
