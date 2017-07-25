Paxton physician passes away

PAXTON — Dr. George Bark, a physician at the Paxton Clinic, died Monday night, a local funeral home has confirmed.

Dr. Bark had been on life support Monday in the critical-care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, surrounded by family and friends, according to a Facebook post by his church, the First Lutheran Church in Paxton.

“Clinging to God’s promises and His word of forgiveness and compassion, I am asking everyone to hold Dr. George Bark, Dr. Bark’s family and friends, his co-workers, colleague-physicians and the community in prayer through this most difficult time and trial,” said the Facebook post from the church’s pastor, Deb Domeier.

Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton confirmed Tuesday that Dr. Bark died Monday night at the hospital. The funeral home said it would be meeting on Tuesday afternoon with Dr. Bark’s family to set up funeral arrangements.

According to Gibson Area Hospital & Health Service’s website, Dr. Bark worked Wednesdays and Fridays at the Paxton Clinic, 227 N. Market St., with his practice focusing on every aspect of family practice medicine. His specific areas of specialty included diabetes, high blood pressure, sore throats, ear infections and skin lesions such as warts and skin cancer. Dr. Bark placed the highest priority on health maintenance and screening, including women’s health care.

Dr. Bark earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology from the University of Illinois, then obtained his doctorate in nutritional sciences. He rounded out his education at the UI with a medical degree through the UI’s Medical Scholars Program. Dr. Bark specifically chose to attend the residency program with Union Hospital in New Jersey because it specialized in rural family medicine.

Dr. Bark was a member of the American Board of Family Medicine.

When not working, Dr. Bark enjoyed spending time with his fiancé, her three children and her three grandchildren. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and competitive barbecue competitions.