Candidates for seats up for election in the April 2016 consolidated election were required to file their nominating petitions by 5 p.m. Monday in order to appear on the ballot. Following is a list of seats up for election in the Ford County Record’s coverage area, accompanied by an up-to-date list of the names of those who filed their petitions in order to become candidates:



BUCKLEY

Up for election: Village President Evan Scott Shockley (four-year term), Village Clerk Jim Biggs (four-year term), Trustee Becky Weisenbarn (four-year term), Trustee Ardell “Goat” Goetting (four-year term), Trustee Sheree Stachura (four-year term) and Trustee Ernie Hoopingarner (two-year unexpired term).

Filed: Sheree Stachura and Ardell “Goat” Goetting for village president; Jim Biggs for village clerk; Peggy Shockley, Keith Hartke, Becky Weisenbarn and Don Jording for three four-year trustee seats; and Ernie Hoopingarner for a two-year unexpired term.



CABERY

Up for election: Mayor Ray Jepsen (four-year term) and Trustees Cindy Clapp and Val Wright (four-year terms), plus a vacant trustee position (four-year term).

Filed: Ray Jepsen for mayor and Cindy Clapp, Val Wright, John Koerner and Jon McNeill for trustee seats.



CISSNA PARK

Up for election: Trustees Chad Geiken and Chad Verkler and a vacated trustee seat (all are up for four-year terms), Trustee Brian Moser (two-year unexpired term), Acting Village President Michael McCray (four-year term) and Village Clerk Valerie Dannehl (four-year term).

Filed: Cody Egolf, Claire Samet, Chad Geiken and Chad Verkler for four-year trustee seats (top three vote-getters win election); Brian Moser for two-year unexpired trustee seat; Michael McCray and David Walder for village president and Valerie Dannehl for village clerk.



ELLIOTT

Up for election: President Russ Ehlers, Village Clerk Michael Davis and three trustees — Dale McPherson, Josh Rouley and J.B. Daughenbaugh. (All are up for four-year terms).

Filed: Ehlers for president, Davis for clerk and Rouley and Daughenbaugh for trustee seats.



GIBSON CITY

Up for election: Mayor Daniel Dickey, City Clerk Carla Moxley, City Treasurer Scott Shull, Ward 1 Alderman Barb Yergler, Ward 2 Alderman Jan Hall, Ward 3 Alderman John Carlson and Ward 4 Alderman Dennis Pardick. (All are up for four-year terms).

Filed: Randy Wyant for Ward 2 alderman, Daniel Dickey for mayor, Susie Tongate for Ward 1 alderman, Ed Day for Ward 3 alderman, Dean Kidd for Ward 1 alderman, Dennis Pardick for Ward 4 alderman, Carla Moxley for clerk, John Carlson for mayor and Scott Shull for treasurer.



GILMAN

Up for election: Mayor Rick Theesfeld (four-year term), City Clerk Michelle Fancher (four-year term), City Treasurer Sheila Johnson (four-year term), Ward 1 Alderman Michael McGehee (four-year term), Ward 2 Alderman Steven Fancher (four-year term) and Ward 3 Alderman John Elliott (four-year term).

Filed: Rick Theesfeld for mayor, Michelle Fancher for city clerk, Sheila Johnson for city treasurer, Michael McGehee for Ward 1 alderman, Steven Fancher for Ward 2 alderman and John Elliott for Ward 3 alderman.



KEMPTON

Up for election: Village President Richard VonQualen and Trustees Brett VonQualen, Katherine Cox and Robert Sievert (all are for four-year terms).

Filed: Richard VonQualen for village president and Brett VonQualen, Katherine Cox and Donald Amell for trustee seats.



LODA

Up for election: Village President Carol Arseneau (four-year term), Village Clerk Sandra Zalaker (four-year term), Trustees Roy Hilgendorf, Pat Allen and Cathy Tittle (all for four-year terms), and Trustee Richard Manzke (two-year unexpired term).

Filed: Carol Arseneau and John Zalaker for village president, Sandra Zalaker and Regina Ptacek for clerk; Pat Allen, Cathy Tittle and Joyce Gharst for four-year trustee terms; and Richard Manzke for a two-year unexpired trustee term.



MELVIN

Up for election: Village President Harold Forbes (four-year term), Village Clerk Lynn Duke (four-year term), Trustees William Curtis, Vern Shapland and Angel Benninger (all for four-year terms) and Dennis Manson (two-year unexpired term).

Filed: Harold Forbes, Edwin Miller and Joseph Cornell for village president, Lynn Duke for village clerk; William Curtis, Vern Shapland, Angel Benninger and Mario Martinez for four-year trustee terms; and Dennis Manson for two-year unexpired trustee term.



PAXTON

Up for election: Mayor J. William Ingold (four-year term), City Clerk Gwen Smith (four-year term), Ward IV Alderman Mike Wilson (two-year term), Ward IV Alderman Rob Steiger (four-year term), Ward I Alderman Bob Jones (four-year term), Ward II Alderman Del Bruens (four-year term) and Ward III Alderman Brad Marshall (four-year term).

Filed: J. William Ingold for mayor, Gwen Smith for city clerk, Mike Wilson for Ward IV alderman (two-year term), Rob Steiger for Ward IV alderman (four-year term) and Bob Jones for Ward I alderman.

(Editor’s note: Because no one filed as a candidate for Ward II or Ward III alderman, the positions will be filled through appointment by the mayor in May. Whoever is appointed to the seats will serve two-year terms).



PIPER CITY

Up for election: Village President Richard Chandler, Village Clerk Jeffrey Orr and Trustees Mark Houck, Doug Berry and Paul Mogged (all are four-year terms).

Filed: Chandler for village president, Orr for village clerk, and Houck, Berry and Mogged for trustee seats.



RANKIN

Up for election: Village President Aaron Warren (four-year term), Village Clerk Minette Warren (four-year term), Trustees John Duncan, Nancy “Joey” Mason and a vacated trustee seat (all four-year terms) and a vacant trustee seat (two-year unexpired term).

Filed: Aaron Warren, Amanda Heslet and Colin Carswell for village president; Minette Warren for village clerk; John Duncan and Nancy “Joey” Mason for two of the three available four-year trustee seats; and Larry Palomo for the two-year unexpired trustee term.



ROBERTS

Up for election: Village President Rick Flessner, Village Clerk Viola Kumpf, Trustee Matt Vaughn and Trustee Joe Schwarz (all are four-year terms).

Filed: Murray Meents, Cathy Shurr and Janet Walker for Schwarz’s trustee seat; Matt Vaughn for his four-year trustee seat; Rick Flessner for village president; and Viola Kumpf for village clerk.



SIBLEY

Up for election: President Jim Kearney, Village Clerk Ruth Tjarks, Treasurer Joni Brucker; Trustees Ben Wurmnest, Greg Brucker and Connie Roth (all for four-year terms) and Trustee Jeff Gallagher (for a two-year unexpired term).

Filed: Jim Kearney for president, Joni Brucker for treasurer; Greg Brucker and Ben Wurmnest for four-year trustee terms and Jeff Gallagher for a two-year unexpired term.



GCMS SCHOOL BOARD

Up for election: Joshua Johnson of Gibson City, Adam Elder of Gibson City, Jamie Zbinden of Gibson City and Tyler Young of Gibson City.

Filed: Joshua Johnson of Gibson City, Tyler Young of Gibson City, Phillip Whitehouse of Gibson City and Adam Elder of Gibson City.



PBL SCHOOL BOARD

Up for election: Allen Johnson of rural Loda, Dawn Bachtold of rural Paxton, Shawn Young of Paxton and Cris Thompson of rural Paxton.

Filed: Allen Johnson of rural Loda, Dawn Bachtold of rural Paxton and Shawn Young of Paxton.



TRI-POINT BOARD

Up for election: Four trustees.

Filed: Jeffrey Read of Piper City, Terry Hughes of Clifton, Jason Angus of Piper City, Sherie Smolkovich of Cabery and Trisha Haag Emington.



PAXTON PARK BOARD

Up for election: Commissioners Brad Strebeck, Steve Sample, Bobby Kinnaird and Nicole Greenlee.

Filed: Bobby Kinnaird for a four-year commissioner term.