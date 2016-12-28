Gibson City ends HomePages advertising

By ROSS BROWN

Ford County Record correspondent



GIBSON CITY — The city will not allocate money to advertise in the HomePages telephone book for 2017.

Ward 2 Alderman Jan Hall told city council members at Tuesday night’s meeting that she had spoken with a HomePages representative regarding advertising. HomePages was seeking a $1,000 fee for a full-page ad, double the cost from previous years, Hall said.

Hall noted that the advertisement normally lists the city’s elected officials, which would be problematic due to 2017 being an election year. Three city council seats are expected to change hands following the April election, as Hall and Ward 1 Alderman Barb Yergler are not seeking re-election. Another alderman, Ward 3 representative John Carlson, is running for mayor, opposing incumbent Mayor Dan Dickey.

Dickey said the city already pays for an emergency text-message system, which is run by water-treatment plant operator Jim Killian. Hall said those factors made advertising redundant.

Ward 4 Alderman Dennis Pardick said printed telephone directories are not as effective as they once were. Yellowpages and AT&T still print phone books for central Illinois, Pardick added.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

— The council voted to make all payments except for an $821 bill for engineering related to the downtown revitalization project. Carlson said two light poles at the intersection of Sangamon Avenue and 9th Street have not been installed, and payment of the bill should be held until the work is completed. Ward 2 Alderman Nelda Jordan asked why the bill was coming from the city’s street and alley account and not out of the downtown one. Dickey said the city emptied the downtown account when it purchased new Christmas lights. City Superintendent Randy Stauffer cautioned the move, noting that the grant application for the project would be put on hold unless all bills are paid.

— Hall said she spoke with Gibson City Rotary Club members regarding the second phase of the club’s playground upgrade at the city’s North Park. A revised plan is being considered, which would only require the relocation of the log cabin on the southwest corner of the playground area, Hall said.

— Stauffer said the city would open bidding on a $60,000 project to replace the pumps at the water-treatment plant on Dec. 29.

— Police Chief Eric Hyatt expressed interest in extending the police department’s agreement with Ford County’s dispatchers. The city’s monthly fee for dispatch services will stay the same, at $1,333, with an annual cost of roughly $16,000. Aldermen will vote on the dispatch cost at their next meeting in January.

