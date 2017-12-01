Facade grant program proposed in Gibson City

By ROSS BROWN

Ford County Record correspondent



GIBSON CITY — Following a lengthy discussion, Gibson City Council members recommended changes Monday night to a proposed ordinance that would provide for a grant program for façade improvements on downtown businesses.

Alderman Scott Davis said the program would grant up to $5,000 to one commercial business per calendar year for improvements to the visible portions of buildings and outside areas.

Alderman Jan Hall, chairman of the council’s ordinance committee, said her committee should have been notified of the proposal before a full council vote.

“I’m surprised that no one called me to discuss this ordinance,” Hall said. “I have a problem with the council overstepping the ordinance committee on this issue.”

Mayor Dan Dickey said he contacted two aldermen, Davis and Brandon Roderick, before the meeting to discuss the ordinance. Dickey said timing was urgent.

“We had a business in town looking to do some improvements soon,” Dickey said. “In order for those improvements to happen, approval was needed as soon as possible.”

The business in question, Expressions Salon, is relocating to 110 E. 9th St. — the building that formerly housed the law office of attorney Bill Dueringer. Owner Sara Bielfeldt said she is planning to change several features of the building, both inside and out.

“We’re looking at sloping the sidewalk in front of the building to make it handicapped-accessible,” Bielfeldt said. “Some of the windows need to be replaced to make it more appealing, and we are planning to add a larger door, as well.”

City Attorney Marc Miller explained that applicants would go before a planning commission with their request for a facade grant, with final approval coming from the mayor. The council agreed to change that part of the ordinance so applicants would only go before the full city council, with the council voting to approve or deny requests.

Dickey said all aspects of a business’ exterior would be considered, including signs and outdoor furniture.

Alderman Nelda Jordan objected to that idea, saying that outdoor furniture should not be the city’s responsibility.

“I think we are getting into the wrong thing,” Jordan said. “This is part of the business, not part of the building itself.”

Dickey, however, said everything was related to the business.

“Everything on the outside, whether part of the building or not, is business-related and needs to stay on there,” Dickey said. “We’re helping businesses improve, which in turn helps us improve our downtown.”

Miller also expressed concern for excluding certain items.

“I don’t know how the city could enforce that part of the ordinance effectively,” Miller said. “With items depreciating in value over time, it would not be necessary.”

The council agreed with Dickey and Miller, with purchases including non-building items, as well.

Hall asked if businesses outside the downtown area would be included in the ordinance. The council agreed to include all property zoned for commercial business in the program.

Dickey said he was glad the ordinance was agreed upon.

“The downtown area is key,” Dickey said. “Anytime you make changes to improve the downtown, that brings in more people. In turn, that increases economic activity.”

Once changes and additions are made, council members will vote on the ordinance at their meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.



Other business

Also at Monday’s meeting:

➜ Dickey announced that the city was approved for a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for the downtown lighting project. The total amount awarded to the city was $99,630. Davis said the total cost for the project was $443,694. Due to the budgeted amount being $445,760, the project is $2,066 under budget.

➜ Bids for replacement of high-service pumps at the water-treatment plant were reviewed. The council voted to accept a $34,570 bid from Municipal Well and Pump of Waupun, Wis. City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said the project involves the pumps only, with the motors being refurbished by Bodine Electric at an estimated cost of between $3,000 and 5,000 per motor.

