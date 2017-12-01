Ford County 911 board first in state to install certain new computer system

PAXTON — Eric Evans, chairman of the Ford County Emergency Telephone System (911) Board, told the Ford County Board on Monday night that the 911 board will be the first in the state to install a certain new computer system.

The 911 board has entered into a $321,900, seven-year purchase/lease agreement with Supreme Radio Communications for Motorola equipment that the vendor will constantly update and completely rebuild after five years, Evans said.

The company will conduct in-person training for dispatchers but will not deliver the first of the equipment until midyear, Evans said. The board will not make its first payment until next fiscal year, Evans said.

The equipment will be housed in the sheriff’s office in Paxton, Evans said. Sheriff Mark Doran said his department is looking at a similar upgrade in the future.



Hiring of additional employee

Also during Monday’s meeting, the Ford County Board approved the hiring of an additional employee for the health department.

Public Health Administrator Lana Sample said she is down three employees presently. She said she has still not been able to fill the vacant community nurse position, and she lacks a senior service care coordinator and an adult protective services employee.

Sample was authorized by the board to fill the care coordinator position. Sample said that position should be the easier one to fill. She said she continues to accept applications for the nurse position.

Because of an ongoing hiring freeze, the board must approve any new hiring, including for vacancies.

The board also approved the hiring of a road deputy for the sheriff’s department, filling a vacancy there.

Meanwhile, the board adjourned to executive session to discuss a personnel matter. A personnel committee meeting was set for 9 a.m. Jan. 17.



Other business

Also the board:

➜ Approved law enforcement contracts with the villages of Piper City and Sibley for $25,000 and $8,948, respectively.

➜ Approved interagency agreements for emergency dispatching, communications and other services with Gibson Area Ambulance Service and the City of Paxton for $20,000 and $16,000, respectively.

➜ Approved a contract for county alarm services with Farmers-Merchants National Bank of Paxton and Melvin for $137.50.

➜ Re-appointed Jacqui Cornett, Eric Evans and Doug Wallace and appointed Tina Biggs to the 911 board.

➜ Re-appointed Ernie Pearson to the Ford County Sheriff’s Merit Commission.



Budget talks under way

Prior to Monday’s regular monthly meeting, the board’s newly reconstituted budget committee met for an hour.

The purpose of the meeting was to learn more about the monthly budget report and the various county funds. Treasurer Penny Stevens gave the committee a complete overview of what her report shows, including the general fund which she said could be considered the county’s checking account.

Stevens explained that there are 12 levied funds and seven other funds that are kept separately, among them various highway funds and three trust accounts controlled by the circuit clerk, county clerk and sheriff.

Stevens said she will prepare her monthly report in whatever form that will be most useful to the board.

Board member Bob Lindgren of rural Loda said he thought it would be useful to look back on previous years to gauge spending as of then compared with now. But board member Chase McCall of Gibson City said, “I’m more concerned where we are going forward.”

The committee decided to meet early in the fiscal year to see what spending patterns are “trending.” The committee also looked at the employee longevity chart, which plots automatic raises. County Clerk Amy Frederick told the board she had some concerns about when mid-year hires are granted longevity raises. Frederick said it was a matter of fairness.