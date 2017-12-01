Rankin finally has its own cop

RANKIN — Rankin Village Board members voted last Thursday to hire Bob Houff, chief of police in nearby Potomac, to fill Rankin’s long-vacant police officer position.

Houff will work in Rankin on a part-time basis. Houff also serves the village of Siddell part-time.

Board members voted unanimously to hire Houff at a rate of $20 per hour for up to 16 hours per week. Houff also said he could help with enforcement of ordinance violations.

Houff was asked to be at last week’s meeting, but he had other obligations.

Rankin’s lone police officer position had been vacant since August 2015, when Stewart Stafford left for a full-time job with Paxton police. Since that time, the community of 539 people, situated in far-northwest Vermilion County, has been relying on sporadic patrols by the sheriff’s office, which is headquartered 34 miles away in Danville.



Other business

In other business at last Thursday’s meeting:

➜ Board members discussed ordinance violations, and questions were raised regarding the amount of salary paid to the ordinance officer. The pay amount came into question after board members expressed concerns that there were still multiple violations in town that were not being addressed. Board members planned to meet with the ordinance officer to discuss the next step not taken against violators.

➜ Since learning that the village attorney would be retiring, board members have put together a list of attorneys to consider as a potential replacement, the board learned.

➜ A resident who lives on East Fourth Street complained about the condition of her neighbor’s property, saying it is “terrible, and they just keep adding to it.” The resident wanted to know if anything could be done about the problem. Board President Aaron Warren said he would check into the matter.

➜ Board members were notified of a control line freezing on the east wall of the water-treatment plant. Pressure was reading significantly higher than normal, the board learned. The wall was taken apart, and the pressure snubber in the plant was causing problems. It was suggested to pipe the outside wall and repipe all the way back to the two gauges and the mercury switches to prevent the issue from happening again. The tower needs to be at full capacity when this is done, the board learned.