Inoperable vehicle rules amended in Sibley

SIBLEY — The village board approved an amendment to the village’s inoperable vehicle ordinance during its December meeting.
Also, the board approved seeking bids for the demolition and removal of a structure on the Slagel property at 119 W. Lucas St.
Also, the board agreed to wait until after March 1 to dredge the west side of the Sibley Lake.
The board also discussed the possible renting of front rooms of the Land Office and voted to donate $50 to the GCMS Community Chest Fund and $50 to Showbus.
In the monthly water department report, it was noted that 566,400 gallons of water were used in Sibley in the previous month, for a daily average of 18,270. A total of 1.3 million gallons of water were billed in the last quarter of the year.
