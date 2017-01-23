Loda continues to take steps toward new water tower

LODA — An inspection of Loda’s aging water tower did not occur as planned in December, but as of January, it is full steam ahead.

The inspection is being done in preparation for applying for a grant to fund the tower’s replacement. The findings of a previous inspection, done in 2012, will be used for the paperwork.

One of the other steps which must be taken prior to applying for the grant is conducting another income survey of the town’s residents. The last one was done in 2012, and a new one must be completed.

“The income survey is pretty basic,” village engineer Tom Overmyer said. “I think that Loda would qualify for funds.”

Overmyer not only was at January's village board meeting to get approval to move forward with the inspection but also to advise the board on the various ways the tower can be financed.

The village has funds available to be used, and those funds are somewhere between $170,000 and $200,000. In addition, the village can apply for various grants, such as a Community Development Assistance Program grant that would cover as much as 75 percent of the project’s cost.

The other sources of funding hinge on USDA Rural Development funding, a simple loan from the bank or other sources.

“I would like to know exactly what we have on hand — if we have the money and we don’t have to wait for a grant to come in to proceed,” said Trustee Roy Hilgendorf.

Engineering costs for the project — as estimated by Phoenix Consulting Engineers Ltd., for which Overmyer works as an engineer — totaled $67,000 in 2012. The design costs total $46,000, while additional services are expected to total $21,000. The other services include a geotechnical report, a preliminary engineering report required by the USDA, the USDA grant pre- and final applications, the CDAP grant application, and envirnmental coordination.

Later in the meeting, a motion was made by Trustee Jon Boone and seconded by Trustee Ronda Breeden for the board to proceed with a new water tower. The vote was 6-0.

Later in the public portion of the meeting, resident Richard Coffey stated his concerns about borrowing money from any state sources.

“I don’t want to be beholding to the state of Illinois if at all possible,” said Coffey. “If we borrow a bunch of money from any state source, they could tell us that we have to do this or that. I would like to avoid that.”

Coffey said he has known communities that were forced to raise their water rates.



Other business

Also at last week’s meeting:

➜ The board voted 6-0 to approve a motor fuel tax resolution related to upcoming road repairs. Gray Material’s $90,000 bid was accepted. The work will begin early in the summer months.

➜ Skip Gharst, a village employee, requested that certain mower parts be purchased so they are on hand to be used. Breeden made a motion that he be allowed to purchase the parts with a cap of $1,000. Hilgendorf seconded the motion, which was approved.

➜ The board approved a Medicom ordinance, which was kept at 3 percent. The ordinance was approved 5-1 with Hilgendorf voting “no.”

➜ Myles Reck, the village treasurer, informed the board that a certificate of deposit was about to mature. Reck was instructed to let it roll over and renew.

➜ Reck informed the board that a resident had requested a 50 percent discount on his water bill even though the bill tallied only $70. The board instructed Reck to give him the 50 percent discount but make it clear to the resident that such relief was only allowed once every five years.

➜ Trustee Pat Allen asked that water-related regulations be spelled out with the next round of water bills.

➜ Allen requested and earned approval to purchase 10 tons of sand for any future ice storms. Allen made the motion and it was seconded by Cathy Tittle before being approved 6-0.

➜ ERH Enterprises Inc., the Westville-based firm that is contracted to maintain and operate Loda’s water system, reported that its workers had fixed a water leak in Loda for the third time in two years.

➜ Former village treasurer Joyce Gharst, a member of the public, asked questions about golf carts and sport-utility vehicles being parked in spots they should not be parked. Gharst noted that vehicles are parked on sidewalks in certain parts of town. Letters will be sent to certain people.

➜ John Zalaker, a resident, reported that he stepped on a storm drain that gave way by him stepping on the corner of it. The storm drain is located outside the Loda Township Hall.

➜ Paula Rossow asked about mailing notices about the upcoming income survey with the water bills.