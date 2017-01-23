Problem properties in Paxton to be addressed

PAXTON — The Paxton City Council instructed its attorney on several matters that will be discussed next month.

City Attorney Marc Miller told aldermen during their meeting last Tuesday that he was “polling (them) because I don’t want to be spinning my wheels” on how to proceed with several problem properties and a signage matter.

Miller told the council a trailer still sits at 288 N. Maple St. even though the council had told the owner it had to be removed by Dec. 31. The property has been sold, and Miller said it looks as if the new owner has been working at the site but the trailer is still there. The council directed Miller to send a letter to the new owner outlining what must be done.

Miller spoke of two other properties, as well — at 137 W. Oak St. and 234 W. State St. — that he said might eventually need to be demolished by the city. Miller said he has discovered the owners of the properties. The Oak Street house is located between a residence and the concrete plant, and the past three years of taxes on it have been purchased by Home Opportunity LLC. After those three years of payments, the buyer can obtain a tax deed for the property. That has not yet happened. Miller speculated the entity may keep buying up the taxes “till he finds someone to buy it.”

The owners of the State Street property assigned its mortgage back to the bank. An investment company bought the 2014 taxes but not the subsequent two years’ worth. There are numerous liens against the property, and Miller warned that legal costs and demolition could cost more than $20,000 and yield a city-owned lot worth about $5,000.

Aldermen said they preferred further action be taken first on the State Street house because it is highly visible, being across the street from the Ford County Courthouse. Police Chief Bob Bane reminded the council that steps against the latter property were begun more than a year ago under the previous city attorney, Ross Sorensen.

Also at last week’s meeting, the council discussed the desire of a local nursing home to place a directional sign to the business on a small patch of city-owned ground on North Market St. The council decided the best approach would be to obtain a special-use permit allowing the sign but requiring a license from the city and a fee be paid by the business.

Aldermen grumbled a bit about the sign issue. One mentioned the expense accruing to the city, and the other noted the nursing home is not even in city limits.

Also, city engineer Greg Gustafson reported on the ongoing installation of the telemetry system that will regulate the water supply and the upcoming west water tower painting project that is expected to begin in spring.

Gustafson said the telemetry project is about half done. The cables have been hung. The system operating between the two towers, the plant and the wells will be radio-controlled instead of through telephone lines as it is now. Gustafson said the existing system is not always reliable. He said he expects the telemetry system to be complete before the tower project begins.

Also, the council approved an ordinance, required by the state, regulating the reimbursement of city employees and officials for travel. The main purpose of the ordinance is to ensure that no expenses for entertainment are reimbursed.

Also, the council directed Mayor Bill Ingold to extend an invitation to the operators of the government-funded Show Bus transportation service to come to the council’s February meeting and explain the Show Bus program.

Alderman Rob Pacey liked the idea of a city contribution, noting the council has not done so in the past.

“It benefits people in the community,” Pacey said.

However, Alderman Rick Wolfe said, “No one has ever been up here to talk to us.”