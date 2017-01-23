Rezoning of land near Buckley to be considered by board

- Our Sites
WATSEKA — The requested rezoning of a 3.38-acre tract of land in Loda Township will be the focus of a public hearing of the Iroquois County Zoning Board of Appeals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Clifford Bury Administrative Center, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka.
Melissa Cooper is seeking to rezone the acreage from A-1 (agricultural) zoning to rural homestead zoning.
The tract is located at 72 E. County Road 500 North, near Buckley.
