Rezoning of land near Buckley to be considered by board

WATSEKA — The requested rezoning of a 3.38-acre tract of land in Loda Township will be the focus of a public hearing of the Iroquois County Zoning Board of Appeals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Clifford Bury Administrative Center, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka.

Melissa Cooper is seeking to rezone the acreage from A-1 (agricultural) zoning to rural homestead zoning.

The tract is located at 72 E. County Road 500 North, near Buckley.