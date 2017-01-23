Home » News » Politics and Government

Rezoning of land near Buckley to be considered by board

Mon, 01/23/2017 - 5:00pm | The Ford County Record

WATSEKA — The requested rezoning of a 3.38-acre tract of land in Loda Township will be the focus of a public hearing of the Iroquois County Zoning Board of Appeals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Clifford Bury Administrative Center, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka.

Melissa Cooper  is seeking to  rezone  the acreage from A-1 (agricultural) zoning to rural homestead zoning.

The  tract  is  located  at 72 E. County Road 500 North, near Buckley.

