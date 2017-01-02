Paxton residents' water bills would rise if city obtains loan

PAXTON — An additional $3.84 fee would be reflected on Paxton water customers’ bimonthly bills if the city council ends up moving forward with a proposal to obtain a $205,000 loan to bring in funds needed to complete the re-painting of the city’s two water towers later this year.

The city’s public works director, Mark LeClair, pitched the proposal to the three aldermen who were present for Monday night’s public works committee meeting, saying that not enough funds would be on hand to pursue work on both water towers without such a loan.

Last fall, the council accepted Michigan-based L&T Painting’s $319,500 bid for the water-tower work, which includes $170,000 in estimated costs for painting the water tower on the west side of Paxton near Interstate 57, along with $143,000 in estimated costs for painting the water tower in downtown Paxton. The bid also includes an additional $6,500 in costs related to upgrading the coating materials on the west-side water tower.

However, in recent weeks city officials have become concerned about enough money being available to pursue all of the water tower work. LeClair said he is particularly concerned about maintenance that is needed at the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Pit Road south of town.

“We should have the money for the west tower,” LeClair said, “but if we intend to do the east tower this fiscal year, we do not have that money.”

L&T Painting had indicated it would be painting the west-side water tower next spring and the downtown water tower next summer. But LeClair said the only way that could happen now is if the city obtains a loan.

Mayor Bill Ingold said he met recently with Justin Swan of the First National Bank of Paxton to discuss options. Ingold said a $205,000 loan could be obtained and paid off over a five-year period at a 3 percent interest rate. Ingold noted there would be no penalty to the city for paying off the loan earlier than five years.

If the city acquires the loan, the plan would be for the city to pay it back by raising the debt-service fee on each water customer’s bimonthly bill by $3.84, which amounts to an additional $23.04 per year and about $115 over the entire five-year period, according to Comptroller/Treasurer Julie Burgess.

Paxton’s roughly 2,200 water customers currently pay a debt-service fee of $26.16, Burgess said.

LeClair suggested that if the city raises the debt-service fee as proposed, the additional fee would be removed from water bills as soon as the loan is paid back. The three aldermen present — Del Bruens, Brad Marshall and Rob Steiger — appeared to agree with LeClair’s idea.

Bruens, the committee’s chairman, pointed out that not pursuing all of the water tower maintenance could end up costing the city in the long run, perhaps by having to replace the towers entirely.

“You can’t not do it,” Steiger said. “It’s usually not optional to do this stuff. You have to do it.

“So I have no problem borrowing it. Like I said, this is capital infrastructure, and money’s as cheap as we’re ever going to get it. If we kick this down the road, what’s the interest rate going to go to, and how much more is it going to cost us?”

Earlier, LeClair told the aldermen about several maintenance projects at the wastewater treatment plant that he wants completed soon, including a $34,630 expense associated with replacing a hydraulic torque tube drive unit, which was installed when the plant was built in 1982. LeClair also is eyeing a $20,651 expense related to replacing two volutes, two O-rings, two sliding brackets and two discharge connections for the pumps at the plant.

Given the apparent necessity in pursing all of the work this year, Burgess suggested the city make sure it obtains a large enough loan to cover all of its anticipated costs.

“If we’re going to borrow money, let’s borrow enough at once to get all this done at one time and be done with it,” Steiger said. “That way, you don’t have to worry about it for 15, 20 years.”

That prompted Steiger to ask whether there would be any impending projects that a loan could be applied to.

“If there’s something else out there that’s going to be knocking on our door, let’s get the funds to prepare for it,” Steiger said.



New pumps for lift stations?

Specifically, Steiger asked LeClair whether any of the city’s three lift stations — on Ford County Road 500 North, East Chestnut Street and Illinois 9 on the city’s west side — need attention.

“We’ve always talked about putting grinder pumps in,” LeClair responded. “Our guys are constantly pulling them pumps (for repairs).

At the council’s request, LeClair said he would obtain cost estimates for replacing each lift station’s pumps — there are two pumps for each — with grinder pumps. In 2014, LeClair said, a 7 1/2-horsepower grinder pump cost $30,000; a 25-horsepower grinder pump cost about $41,000. Meanwhile, if the city decided to replace the pumps with just regular pumps, it would cost about $15,000 per pump, LeClair said.

Steiger said installing six new grinder pumps — which can grind through materials that typically clog a pump, such as diapers or towels — would be a better option than getting six new regular pumps.

After the council reviews the cost of grinder pumps and how they could be installed, aldermen plan to make a decision on which way to proceed.



Sewer plant maintenance

Aldermen will also need to vote on whether to pursue the work at the wastewater treatment plant that LeClair wants done, among other public-works projects he has proposed.

LeClair said the pumps at the plant are “spraying out of their sides” as a result of rust damage. And that has been happening since 2014, he said.

“So basically we’re pumping half of what we probably produce,” LeClair said.

The estimated $20,651 cost of replacing some of the pumps’ components, LeClair noted, is about half the amount quoted for that same work in 2014. Both quotes came from the same contractor, Vandevanter Engineering of Fenton, Mo.

“This is something we’ve been thinking we really need to get fixed and get repaired so we can have more efficient water flow,” LeClair said.

Meanwhile, the hydraulic torque tube drive unit that LeClair wants replaced is original to the plant, dating back 35 years. The general life of one ranges from 20 to 25 years, Assistant Public Works Director Jeff Ingold said.

“Since ’09, we’ve been wanting to change it,” LeClair said. “Every winter, Jeff goes, ‘Well, I hope that drive holds up.’ So every winter we hold our breath.”

Jeff Ingold said the plant’s existing hydraulic torque tube drive unit leaks oil.

“It does work, but it does leak and if it does go bad we’re in a world of trouble,” Jeff Ingold said, “because it’s not like you can go pick one up off the shelf and throw it in; it’s got to be specially made.”

LeClair also mentioned several other smaller projects that need completed at the wastewater treatment plant’s filter building, including the replacement of two walk-in doors; the replacement of the building’s two pilot-controlled furnaces with a single furnace ($2,200 estimated cost); and the replacement of the building’s existing flat roof with a steel pitched roof ($5,500 estimated cost).

LeClair also suggested the city install a generator for the lift station on Illinois 9, which could cost anywhere from $10,000 to $18,000. LeClair said the generator might be a good idea given that a proposed hotel’s sewage would be feed into it.



Road may be widened

In an unrelated matter, the committee voted 3-0, with member Bob Jones absent, to recommend the full council approve LeClair spending up to $23,000 to widen the roadway in the 300 block of West Holmes Street. Currently, that one-block section of West Holmes Street accommodates only one lane of travel; but by widening it, two cars could pass simultaneously.

The committee also recommended the full council approve LeClair spending up to $1,500 to repair a deteriorating portion of West State Street, where it runs into Elm Street.

The full council will vote on the two expenses at its Feb. 14 meeting at City Hall, 145 S. Market St. The meeting is open to the public.