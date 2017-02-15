Gaming machines permitted at Loda Big Mart

LODA — After moving its bar so it would be less accessable to minors, the Loda Big Mart has obtained a license from the village allowing gaming machines and the consumption of beer and wine on its premises.

At a special meeting of the village board last week, the board voted 4-0 to grant the license to the local convenience store. Voting “yes” were trustees Richard Manzke, Patricia Allen, Roy Hilgendorf and Ronda Breeden.

Earlier, during the board’s regular monthly meeting, the board had voted 3-3 on granting the permit, requiring President Carol Arseneau to cast the tie-breaking vote. Arseneau voted “no.”

“If he is agreeable to moving the bar, then we should just request him to move the bar,” Allen said during the regular monthly meeting. “It has to be moved.”

Despite voting down the license initially, it became clear during the regular meeting that if the necessary changes were made, another vote would taken and it would be approved. It took the Loda Big Mart less than 48 hours to make the changes and earn approval.

The concerns of the village board centered around minors being able to be in an area that served alcohol and have access to that area.

“Usually, people will go in to either gamble or drink,” said Trustee Jon Boone. “They go to do one or the other.”



Other business

Also last week:

➜ Approval of Ivan Garcia’s rbuilding permit was tabled until the March 8 meeting. The delay was prompted by the need to complete an inspection of the construction of a septic tank and find answers to questions about the construction of a house in regards to its location to the property line.

➜ A building permit for Jacob Wise was revoked because of incomplete information.

➜ Two certificates of deposit were allowed to mature and roll over.

➜ A member of the public complained that her neighbors are up late drinking and working on cars. The woman said they were up until 2 a.m. on a recent morning.

➜ Another member of the public asked for their $660 water bill to discounted by 50 percent. The board voted 6-0 to grant the request, with the understanding such a discount could be given only once every five years.