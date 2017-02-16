Roberts may revisit idea of creating its own zoning board

ROBERTS — The Roberts Village Board may revisit the idea of creating its own zoning board of review, which would give the town the legal authority to implement its own zoning rules.

The idea was discussed during the board’s Feb. 6 meeting after it was learned that developers have been eyeing the Roberts area for development of wind farms.

Because Roberts is not a “home-rule” community, it currently has no zoning authority, Village Board President Rick Flessner said. That means the town relies only on Ford County’s zoning rules.

If Roberts were to create its own zoning board, however, it would have authority to create its own zoning rules, including implementing a potential ordinance banning the construction of wind turbines within a certain distance of the village.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ Water department employee Paul Theesfield read the monthly water report, which showed 825,000 gallons of water were pumped in the previous month.

➜ Maintenance department employee David Fuoss said a new cutting edge had been installed on the Meyer plow and that there was an oil leak in the old truck.

➜ The board heard a report on the bid letting to be held in May for repairs to the Roberts Gym’s parking lot.

➜ Ordinance compliance officer Stan Daro said he was proceeding with calls as necessary. Daro said he also needs to write down any ordinances being violated and to serve notices on the violators prior to any condemnation proceedings.

➜ The board learned that a first-responders class would be held at Village Hall on eight Tuesday evenings between Feb. 21 and April 11. The Roberts fire department is sponsoring the class.

➜ The board learned that the village would be applying for a new “SAM” number through the federal government in order to be eligible for any state grants, if they become available. The village’s “SAM” number has expired.

➜ The board learned that Ameren Illinois would be changing electric meters in the village. Residents do not need to do anything, nor will the new meters cost the customer. Details were to be sent by Ameren to residents.

➜ The board learned that the annual street dance would take place from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the village park.

➜ The board learned that the annual Firemen’s Pancake and Sausage Breakfast would be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the firehouse.

➜ The board set the annual townwide cleanup day for Saturday, June 3.