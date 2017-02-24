PAXTON — The Paxton City Council opened sealed bids last Tuesday for the sale of a city-owned lot at 102 S. Hunt St. and opted to sell the property to the lowest of the two bidders.

Aldermen voted 6-0, with Linda Glad and Rick Wolfe absent, to sell the property to Doug and Jeff Anderson, doing business as Anderson Business Enterprises LLC. The Andersons’ bid of $6,000 was $5,000 more than the only other bid received, from Blake Johnson, who declined to up his bid when given the chance.

The council voted in November to solicit bids for the property, located by Fox Trucking. The property was purchased by the city in 2001 or 2002, Mayor Bill Ingold said, and was initially thought to be a potential site for the construction of a proposed public works/police department building. But that was before the city acquired the former Birkey Farm Store building on North Railroad Avenue, which ended up becoming the public works/police department headquarters.

After sitting vacant for years, Ingold said the city has no “foreseeable use” for the property, which contains not quite 2 acres of ground. Selling the property to a private individual would not only put it back on the property tax rolls, Ingold noted, but the Andersons also intend to improve the property.

“It’s good to get this back into use and back on the tax rolls,” Ingold said. “We appreciate everybody’s interest in getting this purchased, and hopefully we can get something built over there.”



Other business

Also at last Tuesday’s city council meeting:

➜ Ingold asked that a public works committee meeting that had been scheduled for immediately after last week’s council meeting be postponed until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. The committee meeting will be followed immediately by an adjourned meeting of the city council.

➜ A meeting of the license/permit/zoning committee was set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at City Hall. The meeting will be held to discuss three items that were listed on the agenda for last week’s council meeting: a review of ordinances that need updated; a proposal to reduce the number of members on the Paxton Planning Commission and Paxton Zoning Board of Appeals; and a discussion on proposed changes to the city’s transient merchants and solicitors ordinance. Ingold said the proposed changes to the solicitors ordinance came about after a man asked about having an ice cream truck in town during May, June, July and August. The man thought the existing $50 fee for a five-day solicitors’ permit was “very exorbitant” and wanted the fee to be reduced, Ingold said. As for the other two items to be considered at the upcoming committee meeting, “it’s pretty straight-forward stuff,” Alderman Rob Pacey said. “The planning commission and zoning board have both been fairly supportive with reducing the size of those two. And the ordinances to be changed are pretty much housekeeping. They’re not substantial (changes).”

➜ Pacey asked if there was any progress on addressing some “nuisance” properties that have been identified by the city. In January, the council instructed City Attorney Marc Miller to proceed with legal action against properties at 137 W. Oak St. and 234 W. State St., which Miller said might eventually need to be demolished by the city. Miller said last week that he was still working on the matter. “I’ve gone through our ordinances, and I’ve gone through the state statutes, and I have complaints prepared for both of those,” Miller said. “I’ll be doing some (legal) notices, and then there will be some publication notices that we’re going to do as we go through the process because of the lack of certainty of the known owners. And I’ll send a memo to the board with an update on exactly what’s going on with both of those. ... So we don’t have any immediate action to report tonight, other than I’ve got it pretty much ready to roll.” Pacey then asked if there were other properties the council needs to address. Police Chief Bob Bane said something eventually will need to be done to address the condition of the former Paxton Community Hospital on East Pells Street, which was bought a few years ago by Hoopeston’s hospital prior to the Hoopeston hospital being sold to Carle. “We have issues out there that we need to look at,” Bane said.

➜ Paxton resident Joshua Henderson read a letter to the council. “Over the course of the last several years, I’ve done things I’m not proud of,” Henderson said. “I’ve put a lot of people in harm’s way. I spent the last 20-plus years drinking and drugging, which has led me to do things I wouldn’t normally do. But now I’m 13 months sober and fighting against addiction and alcohol issues. I’m a part of a couple 12-step programs and work with a sponsor. I say all of this to lead up to say that I’m sorry for my actions and the problems that I’ve caused. And if there’s anything I can do to make it right, please let me know.” Henderson was greeted to a round of applause after he read the letter.

➜ The council voted unanimously to donate $1,000 to Showbus, an organization that has been providing public transportation in rural areas since the 1980s. Laura Dick, director of Showbus, said the organization’s federal and state revenue streams require a local match, so it depends on municipalities’ assistance. Dick said that last year, Showbus provided 2,261 rides in Paxton. She said she expects that number to go up substantially now that Showbus has recently taken over the Head Start program in Paxton. Showbus will be in Paxton each Monday through Thursday, she said.

➜ The council voted unanimously to authorize the public works department to spend up to $2,300 to widen a one-block section of West Holmes Street. The 300 block of West Holmes Street will be widened to 11 feet using rock. Also approved was a separate project — the removal of blacktop from the brick intersection of State and Elm streets. “There’s a section there that they threw blacktop over the bricks,” Public Works Director Mark LeClair said. “So I’m going to have them ground off the blacktop, just down to the bricks.” The second project is expected to cost up to $1,500. The money for both projects will come out of this fiscal year’s street repair budget.

➜ The council made plans to approve at the Feb. 28 adjourned meeting a proposal to obtain a $205,000 loan to bring in funds needed to complete the re-painting of the city’s two water towers later this year. LeClair said not enough funds would be on hand to pursue work on both water towers without such a loan. An additional $3.84 fee would be reflected on Paxton water customers’ bimonthly bills if the city council ends up moving forward with the proposal. Paxton’s roughly 2,200 water customers currently pay a debt-service fee of $26.16, Burgess said.

➜ The council voted unanimously to approve the rezoning of undeveloped land on the city’s west side to make way for a proposed hotel and restaurant there. Also, the council voted 6-0 to approve a final plat for the planned development. The roughly 3-acre plot where the hotel and restaurant would be located is part of 33 acres of property owned by Steve and Gary Glazik. The development will be referred to as “Paxton Commercial Park.” The Glaziks and a group of other local investors plan to build a 41-room Cobblestone Hotel & Suites on 2 of the 3 acres that are included in the final plat. The other acre is eyed for the development of a restaurant. The land will be rezoned from its existing manufacturing zoning (M1/M2) to business zoning (B3).

➜ The council opted not to revisit a man’s request to obtain a liquor license that would allow him to offer video gambling at a vacant building in Paxton. Ingold said the man called him a couple of weeks ago, and Ingold said he would bring the request to the council for its consideration. The council had earlier rejected the idea unanimously.

➜ Pacey said the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce has expressed interest in using some of the chamber’s funds to install an entrance sign to downtown Paxton. The sign would be installed in the curve in the road by Casey’s General Store where Ottawa Road and Market Street meet. Pacey suggested the city use some of its own funds, meanwhile, to plant new trees and install new landscaping along the downtown corridor. To go along with that idea, Pacey asked Adam McMullin, the city’s junior alderman, for help with updating the city’s list of approved “street trees.” The list of approved street trees has not been changed since it was created in 1989, Pacey said. “So if Adam might do some research on that, we might have a wider range of trees to choose from, perhaps,” Pacey said. Pacey said that under city ordinance, “when trees in the right-of-way are to be planted, there’s an approved list to choose from and stipulations as to where they can be planted.”

➜ Pacey requested the council add $5,000 to its budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins May 1, for the purpose of awarding facade-improvement grants to downtown businesses.

➜ The council took no action on three agenda items related to economic development. The items will be placed on the March meeting agenda for potential approval.

➜ Ingold said the council should be prepared to finalize the sale of the former France Broom complex on North Railroad Avenue, which was acquired by the city. Ingold said he expects the contracts to be “put together and signed” by March 31.

➜ The council met in closed session to discuss personnel issues. No action was taken after the meeting was re-opened to the public.