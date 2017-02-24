Plan pitched to improve Paxton's wireless data infrastructure

PAXTON — A telecommunications infrastructure company wants to install a 75-foot utility pole in Paxton that would feature technology to expand its wireless data infrastructure in town.

The city council heard a proposal last Tuesday from Michelle Rowland, permitting manager of network real estate for Chicago-based Mobilitie. Rowland said her company would like to install a utility pole on a vacant lot on the west side of Washington Street near Prospect Street by Glen Cemetery on the city’s south side. The pole would feature “small cell wireless equipment” that she described as “pretty new technology.”

“It’s technology to expand wireless data infrastructure,” Rowland said. “The current infrastructure was put in place about 15 or 20 years ago, before smart phones were even invented. So we need to keep up with that infrastructure and expand that wireless data capacity.

“What my company does is we do a study to look and see where there are holes in the network — where we need to expand the capacity. It’s a very focused study. When it finds there is a hole in the network, it’s within a three- or four-block radius, so it’s very specific to a certain spot.

“We determined that there was a location here in Paxton, and I met with the mayor and public works director previously to find a good location within that small area where we could put a utility pole to expand this wireless data capacity. The pole is a 75-foot wood pole. ... What we’re asking today is to be allowed to put this pole in place.”

Rowland said that when her firm installs only one pole in a community, it typically pays the municipality a one-time fee ranging from $1,200 to $2,500. The city, in turn, would enter into a licensing agreement with Mobilitie authorizing the pole and its accompanying technology to remain standing for an initial five years, with the option to renew every five years for a period of up to 25.

Meanwhile, Alderman Rob Pacey said he has concerns about the city “essentially leasing our right-of-way indefinitely for a one-time fee.” Pacey noted that the city has licensing agreements with cable television providers and garbage collectors that require fees be paid by those companies annually, and he thinks the same should be done in this situation.

Pacey noted that Mobilitie itself has licensing agreements with other towns that require annual or monthly fees.

“LaGrange, for example, to the tune of $250 a month per pole,” Pacey said.

“So if you want to pay a one-time fee, fine,” Pacey said, “but I would be interested in looking at an annual fee for the right of using what is our property.”

City Attorney Marc Miller suggested that the city have a licensing agreement with Mobilitie “rather than simply somewhat permanently grant the right to have the structure there.” Miller noted that “technology is going to change, which is one of the reasons why they would reserve the right, if they did a licensing agreement, to have it for chunks of time where they could get out of the deal if it no longer makes sense for them to have it.”

Miller, meanwhile, said that under state law, the city would only be able to enter into such a licensing agreement for up to 20 years, not 25.

Miller said he believes he could have a proposed licensing agreement prepared for the council’s approval by Tuesday, Feb. 28, when the council will meet again in adjourned session at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

A proposed ordinance regulating small cell towers like the one proposed by Mobilitie could also be voted on at that time. The ordinance was already prepared for approval at last week’s meeting, but no action was taken.

“I think it’s a good idea to have some sort of ordinance like this,” Miller said. “You may get approached (with other proposals to have similar technology installed on) existing structures that you’ve got — a light pole, a water tower, the corner of a building. As far as I’m aware, these don’t have a lot of mass to them — they’re kind of like a high-end Wi-Fi system, so it’s not going to be amassed with a lot of antennas sticking out all over it — but at the same time, it’s going to be something different than what you’ve got (regulated currently).

“So the advantage of the ordinance (in addition to having a licensing agreement) is it’s going to give a standard for all of these kinds of existing structures that you’ve got.”

Alderman Rob Steiger said he would like a licensing agreement in this situation. Steiger also suggested the council remove from the proposed ordinance a requirement for fencing to be installed around the utility poles that would feature wireless data infrastructure. Steiger suggested that instead of automatically requiring fencing, the council consider such a requirement on a case-by-case basis.

“As far as screening goes, the screening may be just as intrusive as only a pole there,” Steiger said. “I mean, we’ve got plenty of utility poles around with far more dangerous things on them, and kids aren’t climbing them.”

Earlier in the meeting, Pacey asked whether fencing would be installed around the pole.

“We typically do not,” Rowland responded, adding that none of the equipment on the pole would be lower than 8 or 9 feet from the ground.

Pacey then told Rowland that the ordinance being proposed, as written, calls for fencing.

“We would be willing to do that if requested,” Rowland then said.

Ultimately, the council instructed the city attorney to draft a proposed licensing agreement for Mobilitie for a period not to exceed 20 years. Aldermen suggested the proposed agreement contain an annual fee to be paid by Mobilitie, but they wanted to first investigate what other towns are paying Mobilitie before setting the amount.

“I’d like for us to come up with some sort of agreement and then we can hash out the dollar amount at the adjourned meeting — once we have a better idea of the market,” Pacey said.

Rowland said Mobilitie has been “putting this infrastructure throughout the entire country.” In Central Illinois, specifically, the firm is proposing to install poles in Champaign, Bloomington-Normal and Kankakee — “all throughout the area,” Rowland said.

“Some of these places have 10-plus poles,” she said.

The pole proposed in Paxton would be “specific to Sprint,” Rowland said, noting, however, that other wireless carriers could use the pole if they so desired.

“We do work with all of the four major carriers,” Rowland said, “and since we will be in the public right-of-way, we are obligated (by state law) to allow for co-location. So, for example, if Verizon comes in in a few months — because I know Verizon is also working on this infrastructure — and need to do the same thing, they can co-locate on the pole.

“I know that Verizon and AT&T are right behind Spring in this initiative to roll this out,” Rowland continued, “so it’s very likely that Verizon or AT&T will be coming to you in the coming months with the same request. And at that point, it could be something that you pass along to me and we can try to figure out if they can put it on the same utility pole, if at that point I’m not already helping that carrier with that.”