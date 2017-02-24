Sale of Paxton's airport in works

PAXTON — The Paxton City Council has agreed in principle to sell the city-owned airport to a private party.

The council last Tuesday approved a letter of intent to sell the airport to Atlantic Ag Aviation Inc. — a firm owned by David Hrupsa of Roper, N.C. — for $100,000 in cash and a note for $50,000.

Under the terms of the letter of intent, Hrupsa would be required to operate the property as a public airport according to applicable Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations for the next 30 years. Also, Hrupsa would continue to honor leases held by pilots using the airport’s hangars.

The closing of the sale is to occur no later than May 31, following the expiration of an inspection period.

Mayor Bill Ingold said the city was approached about three or four months ago about the potential sale, and the letter of intent was developed following some “lengthy conversations.”

Paxton’s tax-increment financing (TIF) attorney, Dan Schuering, said the letter of intent is just “an agreement to agree” — but does not require the city or Hrupsa to follow through with the transaction.

“As (City Attorney Marc) Miller and I could agree, it’s not really an agreement at all,” Schuering told the council. “But we need to get this signed, and we need to get the terms kind of locked in. And then we’ll be back at the meeting in March with the specific contracts and all of the edges nailed down so that you will have an opportunity to give the transaction a final ‘yay’ or ‘nay.’”

Following the council’s approval of the sale, the council should be prepared in April to approve a series of ordinances related to the contract, as well as the assignment of some leases for hangars at the airport and a redevelopment agreement that sets the terms of the $50,000 loan from the city to Hrupsa, which will come from the city’s TIF proceeds, Schuering said.

Schuering said Hrupsa would be forgiven the $50,000 note if he successfully completes five items city officials want to see done that, in their eyes, show he is making a success of the airport’s operation.

Those things include complete resurfacing of the runway, remodeling and restoration of the main city-owned hangar, construction of at least one additional hangar for airport storage and aircraft maintenance, creation of a fuel and chemical containment area, and installation of a fuel pump that accepts credit cards so pilots can refuel when the airport is not staffed. Each of the items completed would reflect forgiveness of $10,000 of the note.

Meanwhile, Hrupsa would be required to pay the city the first $50,000 installment toward the purchase of the airport at the time of closing and the second by Sept. 30.

Schuering said the end result of the transaction would be that the city gets an improved airport, as well as cash and some additional property tax revenue because the airport will be put back on the tax rolls.

Over the years, there were various aldermen on the council who wanted to see the airport closed because they felt it was a drain on city resources. Also, finding a fixed-base operator (FBO) was often a problem, and city employees needed to mow the grounds and pump fuel there.

Finding non-city funds to resurface the runway has been impossible, as well.

Ingold said that by privatizing the airport’s operation, it would alleviate the burden on the city.

“Quite frankly, we’ve spent a lot of money out there and not gotten a lot of money back (as a result),” Ingold said.

Schuering added that the deal would “generate income for the TIF district (in which the airport is located) and get the expenses off (the city’s) budget.”

Local pilots — including Richard Kingery and former alderman Bill Wylie — are supportive of the facility’s sale under the conditions outlined, Ingold said.

“I talked to David way back when, and I took him through the airport last fall, walked down the runway, looked at it,” Kingery said. “He was very encouraged by what he saw. ... By what I know now, it’s a win-win situation for me and him.”

Kingery said he likes Hrupsa’s willingness to add more hangars at the airport. Kingery said that unlike other airports in Central Illinois, Paxton’s is in need of more hangars.

“I went to (the airport in) Taylorville today, and they’ve got hangars that they can’t fill because they don’t have enough pilots down there flying,” Kingery said. “But we’ve had people here looking for hangars. I think if (Hrupsa is) in here, the way he talked, he would possibly build hangars and have more people coming in also. So I’m in favor of (the sale) myself.”

Also supportive of the sale is Crop Production Services (CPS), which has used the runway at the airport for crop spraying in the past. Under the terms of the sale, Hrupsa would be the only person authorized to do crop spraying out of the airport, unless he gives approval for somebody else to do so. Ingold noted that CPS did not use the airport for crop spraying last year — and did so “very minimally the year before.”

“So they have no problem with it,” Ingold said of CPS.

Schuering noted that although the city would relinquish its oversight of the airport, the facility would still be required to operate under FAA regulations that govern “the type of airport that it is, how it must be operated and what activities that are and aren’t allowed within its boundaries.”

Ingold said Hrupsa would allow pilots to stop at the airport to buy fuel, use the restroom or do business in town. Ingold said Hrupsa even plans to furnish a vehicle to pilots who need to go into town to visit the bank or abstract office, for example.

The council voted 6-0, with aldermen Linda Glad and Rick Wolfe absent, to approve the letter of intent.

Schuering said a 20-day “due-diligence” period began the following day, giving Hrupsa 20 days to inspect the airport and OK the terms of the sale.

“So 20 days from now we’ll know whether we do or don’t have a deal,” Schuering said.

Over the next few weeks, the city will also need to “work out some arrangements” with the airport’s FBO, Jef LaRette, and “have some conversations with the current occupants of the hangars,” Schuering said.

Schuering said the sale of the property should benefit the city through increased property tax revenue, plus tax increment that could be used for further development in the TIF district.

“Right now, the current circumstance with the existing hangars, except for the (city-owned) one, is that the city owns the ground, and it has triple-net leases for the occupants of those hangars,” Schuering said. “And those occupants pay the taxes to the county. The supervisor of assessments (in Ford County) has told us that if we sell the property and the rights to the (hangar) leases, that will add an additional $150,000 to the fair market value of the property, which will add $50,000 in (equalized assessed valuation) and, hence, some additional (tax) increment on an annual basis.”

In the event the airport is put up for sale by Hrupsa within the next 30 years, the city would have the “right of first refusal” to buy it back, Schuering noted.

