'Argument going nowhere' ends in 3-1 vote

PAXTON — Following what its chairman described as “an argument that seems to be going nowhere,” the Ford County Public Building Commission voted 3-1 to proceed with the purchase and installation of an emergency generator for the complex that houses the jail, sheriff’s office and dispatch center in Paxton.

Commissioner Tom McQuinn of rural Paxton argued at length during the Feb. 17 meeting that the commission ought to not buy a generator just for the jail complex, but rather find a generator suitable to power both the jail and nearby courthouse in the event their electricity fails.

Sheriff Mark Doran, meanwhile, argued that finding a generator to back up the jail complex is of immediate necessity. Doran said dealing with the courthouse, on the other hand, could wait.

“This building is over 100 years old,” Doran said of the courthouse. “And to my knowledge — based on the history I’ve looked into, and I’ve looked — we’ve never had a cold snap where the electricity went out and the water pipes froze. The risk of the pipes freezing (in the courthouse) is an acceptable risk, because it’s never happened.

“My biggest thing right now is we are living on borrowed time over there (at the jail). That is a must. We need to have (a new generator there) as soon as possible.”

In a letter to the commission, Doran said the existing generator at the jail complex is “over 20 years old and is at its life’s end.” Doran said that on Jan. 10, a service technician for rural Rantoul-based Mark Garrell Electric Inc. found the generator was leaking oil and was also low on anti-freeze, possibly losing fluid through its head gaskets. The technician refilled the fluids and got the generator working again, but Doran warned that more problems should be expected if it is not replaced soon.

“This generator over (at the jail), it was 4 quarts low (on oil) when it holds 6 quarts of oil,” Doran said. “That scares the crap out of me because if that goes down, we’ll have to run the jail doors using keys; we’ll have no lights; we’ll have no communications. ... I cannot sit here and wait to have an engineer come over here and worry about the courthouse, when the immediate risk is our communications going down in an emergency situation.

“If the building commission wants to look at the courthouse or whatever and get another generator, that’s fine. But (the jail and dispatch center) is the immediate risk right now.”

Doran solicited bids for a replacement generator in recent weeks. A single bid from Altorfer Inc. of Bartonville and Waters Electrical Contracting Inc. of Rantoul came in at $72,576, which included $43,431 in equipment costs for a 125-kilowatt Caterpillar generator and $29,145 in installation costs. The other bid came from Mark Garrell Electric Inc. for $42,300 for a 100-kilowatt generator, which did not include any installation costs.

Ultimately, the commission agreed to accept the bid from Altorfer and Waters Electrical Contracting, with McQuinn voting “no” and newly sworn-in commissioner Mike Bleich of Gibson City abstaining. Bleich said he did not feel comfortable forming an opinion on the issue because it was only his first meeting. Voting “yes” were Del Bruens of Paxton, Elynor Stagen of Gibson City and Ron Shapland of rural Cullom, the commission’s chairman.

In accepting the bid, the commission agreed to ask Waters Electrical Contracting to determine how much more it would cost to hook up the jail’s new generator so it could also help power the courthouse in an emergency situation. If it so decides, the commission could call another meeting to approve moving forward with that portion of the project, Shapland said.

McQuinn never wavered from his opinion that the courthouse needs a backup power source, despite Doran’s contention that a generator for the courthouse would not be necessary.

“I truly believe that we need to do something with this building,” McQuinn said, referring to the courthouse. “I understand that it would be a real rarity for the power to go out long enough to be an issue, but in the last few years we’ve spent well over $2 million on (maintaining and improving) this facility, and I think it’s irresponsible for us not to do something — especially considering it has all hot-water heat.

“And I don’t disagree with what your people told you on ... how long it would take (for the pipes to freeze),” McQuinn told Doran, “but I’m worried about the basement (pipes) freezing as much as I am (the pipes on the second floor). If any of those lines were to freeze, which would not take that long in a cold situation, we could have broken pipes everywhere.

“So I’m of the opinion that we really need to have an electrician or an electrical engineer — someone — tell us what it’s going to take to get some protection in this building and to tie the two (buildings’ backup power sources together). That information that we would receive should tell us what size of a generator we need. Will one do it? Will we have to have two? That’s where I would like to go next.”

According to Doran, the generator to be installed at the jail complex will be “big enough to run the emergency communications of the dispatch services we provide for the county and the operations of the jail, excluding the (jail’s) elevator and kitchen.”

It would take about 100 kilowatts to do so, Doran said. With the generator’s capacity at 125 kilowatts, it would have more than enough power to help keep the heating system at the courthouse operating, as well, which would require about 15 kilowatts.

Meanwhile, McQuinn said he feels the heating system is not the only portion of the courthouse that should be run on the generator. McQuinn suggested finding a way to also be able to operate the lights and other electrical equipment in the building. He noted that an existing electrical panel in the courthouse’s basement, which runs most of the downstairs lights already, could easily be hooked directly into a transfer switch for the jail’s generator.

“If they just hooked up that one panel, that would run the entire basement and the main floor, and it’s right there (by the transfer box),” McQuinn said. “I can’t believe it would be that much more of a cost.”

“I’d bet it’s more than you think,” Bruens responded.

“Well, that’s what I’d like to know,” McQuinn told Bruens.

In addition to finding out if the new generator for the jail could also perhaps help power the courthouse, the commission also discussed the possibility of using an old generator to fulfill the courthouse’s needs. Shapland said the old generator was removed from the former sheriff’s residence and jail at State and American streets when the existing jail was built in the early 1990s.

That generator, Shapland said, “probably was intended to heat the pipes (in the courthouse) at some point in time, but the hookup was never completed.”

Shapland and Ford County Board Chairman Randy Berger of Gibson City both suggested using the old generator, with a 100-kilowatt capacity, for backup power for the courthouse.

Bruens, however, objected to the idea, noting that there would be added costs with maintaining two generators instead of just one. Bruens also noted that the bid that the commission would be accepting calls for the removal of the generator currently being used at the jail, plus the old one Shapland mentioned. That meant using the jail’s current generator for the courthouse was also not a possibility.

McQuinn was skeptical that the jail’s current generator even needed replaced.

“The generator that’s out there now is running,” McQuinn noted. “If we check the oil a little more frequently, it probably wouldn’t have got 4 quarts low. ... It’s not just slinging oil everywhere is my point.”

“Then how did it get 4 quarts low?” Doran asked McQuinn.

“I truly don’t think it had been checked for a while,” McQuinn responded.

Shapland then told the commission that “this seems to be an argument going nowhere.”

“We need to decide what we’re going to do today,” Shapland said. “Do you want to go ahead and approve the bid for the sheriff, or wait for an indefinite period of time to get more information?”

“I don’t think we should sit and wait for a long time,” McQuinn responded, “but I truly do not believe we should buy a generator until we know exactly what we need to take care of both (the courthouse and jail), if that’s possible.

“I’m only one vote, but it bothers me that we don’t seem to get things done. We have a generator to run the courthouse that’s been sitting there for, what, probably 20 years, ever since the jail was built, and we never finished running the wires (for use at the courthouse). So I would like to see it, no matter what we do, be a complete package and let’s do it.”



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ Bleich was sworn-in by County Clerk Amy Frederick to a term on the commission that expires in June 2021.

➜ The commission’s treasurer, Nancy Krumwiede, presented the treasurer’s report, showing all financial activities since the start of the fiscal year that began July 1, 2016. It showed a balance of $586,980, reflecting the remainder of the proceeds from the sale of the county-owned nursing home.