Club’s 2nd phase of playground improvements OK’d

GIBSON CITY — Larry Littlefield of the Gibson City Rotary Club presented updated plans for additional upgrades to the North Park playground area during Monday night’s meeting of the Gibson City Council.

The plans include replacing swings and slides, plus adding new playground features that include a covered seating area.

The plans constitute the club’s second phase of the playground project. Littlefield estimated the cost of the second phase to be $125,000, which is about the same cost as the first phase. The cost estimate includes $65,000 for blue-colored cushioned material under all of the equipment. The estimate does not include the cost of labor or concrete.

The area to be improved is to the west of the first phase, which was just west of the park’s pavilion. Littlefield said the cost could be lowered to $90,000 if the slide was not replaced, a move he does not favor due to the steep ladder and shallow sides of the current slide.

“If we’re going to spend this much time and effort, let’s do it right,” Littlefield said.

Littlefield said the “big issue” is the amount of money that needs to be raised.

“We’ll be closing in on a quarter-million-dollar project when it’s all done,” he said.

To date, the club has raised $15,000 of the needed phase-two funds via the sale of 2017 calendars featuring the work of local photographers.

The council approved allowing the project to proceed as presented, but the approval did not yet include a donation of city funds. During the first phase of the project, the city contributed $10,000 plus the providing of some labor and concrete.

Alderman Jan Hall reminded fellow council members that she previously suggested using funds from the city’s share of video-gambling proceeds. Hall said it is “new money that is not yet earmarked” and has been placed in the general fund in the meantime.

Hall said she believes that using adult entertainment funds to provide entertainment for youth is an appropriate use of funds. Alderman Brandon Roderick said he recently heard the same suggestion from a constituent.

City Clerk Carla Moxley reported the city’s share of video-gambling proceeds totaled $40,000 in the past fiscal year, and they are projected to be $53,000 in the next fiscal year due in part to additional units installed at the Burgers & Beer restaurant.

Council members agreed to consider a contribution from the city at a future date. In the meantime, Littlefield said the Rotary Club has established five levels of recognition for corporate and private donations: $25,000 and up, diamond; $10,000 to $24,999, platinum; $5,000 to $9,999, gold; $1,000 to $4,999, silver; and up to $999, contributor.



Pool seeks new head lifeguard

Randy Ferguson, manager of the city’s swimming pool, said the pool board is seeking a new head lifeguard due to the resignation of Heather Killian from the position.

Ferguson said applications are available at City Hall, from the city’s website or by contacting him at 217-781-1188.

Ferguson also told council members that the pool’s annual budget was set during a recent meeting of the pool board and was submitted for the council’s upcoming budget development. Depending on available funds, the pergola that provides shade to the seating area will either be replaced or removed, due to its poor condition, Ferguson said. If removed, umbrella tables will be provided.

Ferguson also said that minor repairs will be made to the pool’s interior surface, which was slightly damaged during last year’s power-washing.



Leaf piles to be collected

City Superintendent Randy Stauffer noted that residents recently have been piling leaves near the curb. The city normally collects leaves only during the fall, he noted.

After some discussion, the council approved having city crews collect the leaves now on a one-time basis due to the odd weather during the past fall and winter. They emphasized, however, that this year’s spring collection is not a precedent for future years.

In addition, leaf collection will only be available until March 24 because crews will be busy with an increasing number of other projects after that date.



Administrative assistant sought

Council members approved the approximately $75 advertising expense for a position of administrative assistant at City Hall.

Head administrative assistant Peg Stalter reported the position was advertised last week and will be advertised again this week.

Stalter said the position is open due to the upcoming out-of-state move by the current assistant, Brenda Daniels.



Cleaning bids sought for parks

Barb Yergler, chairman of the Parks and Buildings Committee, said her committee is seeking sealed bids for cleaning at city parks from May 1 until April 30, 2018.

A list of duties is available from City Hall. Applicants need to provide $1 million in insurance coverage.

Bids will be accepted until March 27. The committee will meet at 7 p.m. March 30 to review the bids.



Well repairs ongoing

Stauffer said repairs to the city’s Well #5 are ongoing, due to difficulties being encountered and a need for parts to be ordered.

Stauffer is estimating the cost of parts and labor at less than $5,000, an amount he says is within the current budget for such repairs.

Stauffer emphasized that the city’s normal services, including water for fire fighting, are not impacted while the well is not operating.



Recycling, clean-up dates

Volunteer recycling chairman Karen Kummerow asked the council for tentative approval to set up an electronic recycling event in Gibson City on April 22. The collection will be available to all Ford County residents. She will provide full details at the council’s March 13 meeting and seek final approval at that time.

Stauffer reminded council members that the city’s annual clean-up day will be May 20. As in past years, this event is limited to city residents.



Fishing pond update

Volunteer chairman Gary Lutterbie reported that the prairie cover crop around the pond was burned off recently. He said the area will remain black until spring, when a variety of new-growth native prairie plants will reappear.

Alderman Dennis Pardick served as mayor pro-tem during Monday’s meeting in the absence of Mayor Daniel Dickey.