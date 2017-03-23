PAXTON — Paxton residents’ water bills will be rising — to the tune of $8.59 every two months.

The Paxton City Council voted unanimously last week to obtain a low-interest, short-term loan of $500,000 to bring in enough funds to complete the re-painting of the city’s two water towers later this year, plus a variety of work related to maintaining the city’s wastewater system.

In order to pay off the loan, the city intends to raise the debt-service fee listed on each bimonthly water bill by $8.59.

The council had considered various financing options. The first option, which aldermen agreed to pursue, was to obtain a $500,000 loan from a local bank at an anticipated interest rate of about 3 to 3 1/2 percent, with the loan to be paid off over a five-year period. The alternative option was to issue bonds for that same amount, to be paid off over a seven-year period with an expected 2 1/2 to 3 percent interest rate.

Comptroller/Treasurer Julie Burgess said the interest to be paid on the loan would total about $45,886, while the interest to be paid on the bonds would total about $51,234.

If the city pursued the loan, Burgess said the city would need to raise its debt-service fee from $26.16 per water bill to $34.75. That equates to an increase of $51.52 per year for each meter, or $257.62 per meter over the entire five-year period, Burgess said.

By contrast, if the city pursued the bonds, Burgess said the city would need to increase its debt-service fee for each water customer by $6.19 per bimonthly bill, bringing the total debt-service fee to $32.35. It would mean an increase of $37.16 per year over the seven-year period, for a total of $260 more.

Aldermen noted that although there would be a smaller increase in the debt-service fee if the bonds were pursued instead of the loan, the fee increase would be reflected on water bills for two years longer than if the loan were obtained. Burgess noted that regardless of which option the city were to pursue, the increase in the debt-service fee would be removed from each of Paxton’s 2,119 water bills as soon as the loan or bonds are paid off. Burgess also noted that the city could pay off its debt early without penalty.

City Attorney Marc Miller suggested the city obtain the loan rather than bonds.

“For our purposes, you’re probably best off just getting some sort of bank loan and shop around to more than one bank if you want to and try to get a price that way,” Miller told the council. “Of course, it will be the bank that will decide what technically they want in order to guarantee the loan. They’ve got different kinds of debt instruments they can use with a municipality. But for our purposes, with the direction we’re going, I think it’s going to be cheap and easy and simple (to obtain a loan), unless the bank gives us a great, great deal that drives us to look at the other options.”

The loan approved by the council would require annual payments by the city — the first of which would be due in a year. Burgess said that with no payment due until then, the city will be able to make its initial payment on the loan using proceeds from an immediate increase in the debt-service fee.

The city is obtaining the loan in order to pay for an estimated $498,381 in work. Aldermen had considered using some of the $193,000 in a reserve account to help reduce the amount of the loan, but they decided otherwise last week after Public Works Director Mark LeClair said “we really don’t want to deplete that at all.”

The city’s public works committee met twice to discuss financing options as well as which specific projects to pursue. Initially, the committee was eyeing a loan of about $$205,000, then increased that proposed amount to $350,000 before deciding on the $500,000 loan approved last week.

Aldermen agreed recently that the city could wait to pursue one big-ticket project — the replacement of pumps for the lift station by Illinois 9 on the city’s west side. By eliminating that project, the city was able to slash more than $41,000 in costs off the list of projects to be completed.

Steiger said that for a few years, the city council has been aware of the imminent need to complete many of the projects being proposed. Steiger said much of the work was part of a three-phase plan to maintain and improve the city’s wastewater and water infrastructure.

Both Steiger and Mayor Bill Ingold acknowledged that some Paxton residents will not like having to pay more money to the city, but they both said the work is needed.

“We’ve got things we’ve got to fix; we’ve got things we’ve got to do,” Steiger said. “I understand there’s going to be people saying they can’t afford this, but we can’t afford not to do it.”

“Nobody likes to pay extra,” Ingold said, “but this (work) is going to have to be addressed sometime or another. Could we live without some of (the projects being done now)? Yeah, we probably could. But there’s going to be a point sometime where things are going to break down. ... Sometimes it’s a tough nut to crack, and you have to just do it and be done with it.”

Miller said the council should be prepared to vote on a formal resolution in April officially authorizing the execution of the loan. The exact interest rate will be known by that time, Miller said, and it will be reflected in the resolution.