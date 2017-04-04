Incumbent mayors, board presidents prevail on Election Day

Incumbents seeking re-election to leadership posts in Ford and southern Iroquois counties were victorious in Tuesday’s consolidated election, with some recording landslide wins over their challengers.

Among the winners was Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey, who was re-elected to his fourth consecutive four-year term by defeating challenger John Carlson, who currently serves as a Ward 3 alderman, via a 555-247 margin, according to unofficial vote totals provided by the Ford County Clerk’s Office.

As he celebrated Tuesday night at the American Legion post in Gibson City, the 60-year-old Dickey said he was “honored.”

“It’s humbling,” Dickey said, “and I promise to do exactly what I said I’d do. ... We’re going to keep moving forward in Gibson City.”

Meanwhile, incumbent Harold Forbes also easily won re-election to his position as village board president in Melvin. Forbes received 68 votes, breezing to victory over challengers Joseph Cornell (34) and Edwin Miller (27).

In Iroquois County, Loda Village Board President Carol Arseneau retained her seat by defeating challenger John Zalaker, a former village trustee, with 45 votes to Zalaker’s 30.

In Buckley, the race for village board president saw former president and current trustee Ardell “Goat” Goetting running against newcomer Sheree Stachura. Stachura defeated Goetting with 134 votes to his 36.

In Cissna Park, Michael McCray defeated David Walder by a 215-57 margin to retain his seat as village board president.

Gibson City had a contested race for a Ward 1 alderman seat, as well, with newcomer Susan Tongate defeating Dean Kidd via a 150-56 margin.

There were a few contested races for trustee positions in the area, as well.

In Buckley, winning election to four-year trustee seats were Becky Weisenbarn (134 votes), Peggy Shockley (132) and Keith Hartke (111). Defeated was Don Jording (62). Also winning election but running unopposed, for a two-year trustee term, was Ernie Hoopingarner.

Melvin had a four-way race for three four-year trustee terms, with William Curtis (99 votes), Vernon Shapland (68) and Angel Benninger (60) edging out Mario Martinez (59). Also elected while running unopposed, for a two-year trustee term, was Dennis Manson.

Roberts also had a four-way race for trustee positions up for election, with Matt Vaughan (41 votes) and Joy Gonzales (40) joining Kathy Shurr (27) as winners over Murray Meents (23).

In Cabery in northern Ford County, winning election to trustee seats were Jonathan McNeill (32 votes), Cynthia Clapp (30) and Valerie Wright (26). Defeated was John Koerner (nine).

Winning election to four-year trustee seats in Cissna Park were Chad Verkler (226), Chad Geiken (202) and Kody Egolf (157). Defeated was Claire Samet (123).

In Onarga, four-year trustee seats were won by Donald Walraven (82 votes), Andrew McCann (70) and Holly Zirkle (69), with Michael Tilstra defeated with 51 votes.

In Loda, winning election as village clerk over incumbent Sandra Zalaker (26 votes) was the town’s former clerk, Regina Ptacek (48 votes). Also winning election while running unopposed were trustee candidates Joyce Gharst, Patricia Allen and Cathy Tittle — each to four-year terms — along with Richard Manzke, to a two-year term.

In a five-way race for four seats on the Tri-Point school board, Jeff Read (279 votes), Trisha Haag (244), Jason Angus (242) and Cherie Smolkovich (196) had the most votes in Ford County. Terry Hughes had 190.

Meanwhile, incumbent Ronald Hilligoss, with 56 votes, defeated newcomer Austin Maul, with 30 votes, to retain his seat as Button Township highway commissioner.

In a six-way race for four available Button Township trustee seats, winning were Elmer Kief (66 votes), Bryan Bushue (51), Neil Miller (46) and Aaron Bertan (38). Defeated were Mathew Foster (36) and David Maul (36).

Winning election as Rogers Township highway commissioner was Leo Weber, with 79 votes to challenger Marko Smolkovich’s 54.

The voter turnout in Ford County was 20.2 percent, with 1,954 ballots cast out of 9,675 registered voters.

The voter turnout was 25.15 percent in Iroquois County, with 4,734 ballots cast out of 18,822 registered voters.



