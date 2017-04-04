Mayoral hopeful a no-show at meeting as board discusses cleanup of his land

BUCKLEY — One day before he was to find out whether he would win election to the village board president’s seat, Trustee Ardell “Goat” Goetting was absent from Monday night’s meeting of the village board.

If he would have been there, Goetting would have been part of — if not the focus of — a discussion about ongoing litigation filed by the village.

Village Attorney George Cuonzo of Watseka informed the board Monday night that a hearing was held earlier that day concerning Goetting’s property at the intersection of First and Lincoln streets.

Goetting was given a citation by the village ordering him to clean it up, and the matter ended up in Iroquois County Circuit Court, Cuonzo said. Cuonzo said Goetting has since made progress on the property’s cleanup, so he told the judge on Monday that the village was not looking to impose any fines.

The board agreed to revisit the property situation in 21 days, and if it is not cleaned up to the board’s satisfaction by that time, another court date will be set.

Some board members expressed concern how the situation could be affected if Goetting’s bid for the village board president’s seat is successful. On Election Day on April 4, Goetting was seeking his second term as board president, with opposition from one other candidate, Sheree Stachura.

Cuonzo told the board that the president is not a dictator, adding that the board still could proceed with action against Goetting if he were to prevail.



Other business

Also at Monday night’s meeting:

➜ Cuonzo said the deed for the old drugstore property on U.S. 45 should be in the village’s possession soon.

➜ The board learned that there is a vacant property in town with its electricity service still on and with a yard saturated with water, its basement full of water, and its back door standing open. Village police officer Chris White said he would talk with the owner of the property, since the property’s condition presents a safety issue and needs to be addressed.

➜ Cuonzo said there are several changes coming to the state’s Freedom of Information Act and the Open Meetings Act. Cuonzo also said there will be some employee provisions that will be passed by the state Legislature. Cuonzo advised the board that the employee provisions should be added to the village’s employee handbook. He also advised board members to not use their personal cell phones to send text messages related to village business during a meeting or outside of a meeting, since those text messages could be subject to public inspection through FOIA requests.

➜ Trustees authorized Board President Evan Scott Shockley to sign papers for a loan disbursement request from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in the amount of $38,667 and to sign an application for a request for contractor pay for Well #6 in the amount of $38,667 from Cahoy, the contractor that drilled the well.

➜ The board learned that its finance committee would be meeting to recommend wage increases for employees.

➜ The board voted unanimously to donate $500 to a local fireworks show. The board also approved a fireworks permit.

➜ The board learned that Buckley’s townwide garage sales will be April 28-29 and that village trash pickup days will be May 6, from 4 to 6 p.m., and May 7, from 8 a.m. to noon.

➜ Trustees voted unanimously to buy six new flag poles from Lombard-based Uncommon US. The cost of the poles will be about $2,100, and the poles will have a 10-year warranty.

➜ The board discussed moving a water line from Lincoln Street to Central Street due to a problem with septic systems being too close to water lines along Lincoln Street. The water line would be moved to the front of the houses. ERH Enterprises, the firm that is contracted to maintain Buckley’s water system, provided a bid of $18,500 and $800 for each house hook-up involved. There would need to be an engineer hired for the project, likely at a cost of $4,000 to $5,000, the board learned. The village could pay for the project and recoup the money from the homeowners involved. Homeowners, meanwhile, could possibly pursue contractors who installed the septic systems too close to the water line. Cuonzo suggested the village require a building permit to install a septic system and that possibly some of the existing ones could be grandfathered-in. He said he would be checking on the matter with the Iroquois County state’s attorney, Jim Devine.

➜ Shockley said there were eight delinquent water bills, but all have now been paid.

➜ ERH reported that two water samples were pulled on the new Well #6, and they both passed testing.

➜ Resident Jeanette Tobeck thanked Shockley for his service. Shockley is vacating his position as president at the end of this month. “I thank you for being our head shed; you’ve got a lot of grants, and you’ve helped us do a lot of things for this town that could’ve been done years ago but nobody ventured out that far,” she said. “You’ve done a tremendous job, and don’t leave town.” Other residents also thanked Shockley and asked for a round of applause for a job well done. Shockley said: “I will still be here helping wherever I can.”

➜ White said he had a “bad taste in (his) mouth” about the outcome of a court hearing held earlier on Monday. White said he spends time and village money enforcing ordinances, but when residents neglect to follow through with what is requested, it makes it hard on him for the next one. Board members assured White that the case in question would be followed through, and that they would have his back.

➜ The non-working condition of the town’s sign was brought up. Peg Shockley said that when she went by the sign on her way to Monday’s meeting, it incorrectly said “79 degrees” and listed a time of “6:83.” Repairs to the sign will be considered by the board.

➜ Larry Johnson, an engineer from Fehr Graham in Champaign, said the village needs to complete an inspection of its water tower.

➜ Trustees voted to pay $3,275 to Alvin Fencing to upgrade and add fencing around the tennis court and new water well, along with a new fence around the pit behind Village Hall.

➜ Shockley informed the board that the three bids requested after applying for a grant to purchase a new truck for the village had been sent in. The price of the truck — a three-quarter-ton pickup with a 9-foot heavy-duty snow plow — is about $40,000. But with the grant, the village would only need to pay about $24,850.

➜ Shockley said the village was waiting on approval from the state to proceed with the installation of new LED lights on Railroad Avenue.

➜ The board learned that the annual Buckley Fun Day celebration is set for June 17 at the Buckley Lake.