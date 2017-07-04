Commission finalizes bid specifications for generator project

PAXTON — The Ford County Public Building Commission on March 30 finalized bid specifications for the purchase and installation of a generator to supply emergency power to the courthouse and the neighboring complex that houses the jail, sheriff’s office and dispatch center in Paxton.

The commission voted unanimously to adopt the bid specifications for the generator-replacement project, as well as to authorize State’s Attorney Andrew Killian to publish a notice in the Ford County Record newspaper seeking proposals from contractors to do the work.

The measures were taken after the commission learned that it had earlier entered into an invalid contract for the project. The commission had voted in February to accept a single bid from Altorfer Inc. of Bartonville and Waters Electrical Contracting Inc. of Rantoul, and a contract with the two companies was later signed on March 8. However, Killian later said the contract was invalid because a bid-solicitation notice was never published in a local newspaper in advance of the bid being awarded.

The invalidity of the contract meant the commission needed to seek bids again — this time as prescribed in the law.

The commission’s chairman, Ron Shapland of rural Cullom, said sealed proposals will be due at 4:30 p.m. April 26 at the Ford County Clerk’s Office, 200 W. State St., Paxton.

A non-mandatory pre-proposal meeting with prospective bidders is set for 3 p.m. April 12 at the Ford County Jail, 235 N. American St., Paxton.

“All firms intending to submit a proposal for this project are strongly encouraged to attend (the pre-proposal meeting) to discuss the proposed work, walk through the work site and receive answers to questions related to the project,” says the bid packet finalized by the commission last week.

According to the bid packet, the commission is seeking proposals from “experienced qualified firms for the removal and disposal of (the existing) 100-kilowatt and 15-kilowatt generators, site preparation for installation of a new 150-kilowatt generator, and connection of the new generator to the Ford County Jail and to the Ford County Courthouse.” Also, the “successful proposer shall also be responsible for providing emergency electrical backup during the removal, site preparation and installation phases of the project,’ the bid packet says.

Firms can obtain a copy of the bid packet at the county clerk’s office. Bid packets can also be requested by emailing clerk@fordcounty.illinois.gov.

Sheriff Mark Doran has said that the existing generator at the jail complex is “over 20 years old and is at its life’s end.” Doran said that on Jan. 10, a service technician for rural Rantoul-based Mark Garrell Electric Inc. found the generator was leaking oil and was also low on anti-freeze, possibly losing fluid through its head gaskets. The technician refilled the fluids and got the generator working again, but Doran warned that more problems should be expected if it is not replaced soon.

Commissioners are also concerned about the lack of an emergency generator at the courthouse, so they decided to seek proposals for one generator capable of serving as a backup for both facilities.