Unofficial vote totals for April 4, 2017, consolidated election in Ford County

Following are unofficial results for the April 4, 2017, consolidated election in Ford County.
(* denotes apparent winner)
Registered voters: 9,675
Ballots cast: 1,954
Percentage: 20.2%
Precincts: 22
For Cabery president
(Total votes: 36)
* Ray Jepsen — 36 (100%)
For Cabery trustee
(Total votes: 97)
* Jonathan D. McNeill — 32 (33%)
* Cynthia Clapp — 30 (31%)
* Valerie Wright — 26 (27%)
John Koerner — 9 (9%)
For Elliott president
(Total votes: 23)
* Russell D. Ehlers — 23 (100%)
For Elliott clerk
(Total votes: 23)
* Michael E. Davis — 23 (100%)
For Elliott trustee
(Total votes: 43)
* Jubal B. Daughenbau — 22 (51%)
* Joshua Rouley — 21 (49%)
For Kempton president
(Total votes: 33)
* Richard Von Qualen — 33 (100%)
For Kempton trusteee
(Total votes: 90)
* Brett Von Qualen — 36 (40%)
* Katherine Cox — 27 (30%)
* Donald Amell — 27 (30%)
For Melvin president
(Total votes: 129)
* Harold Forbes — 68 (53%)
Joseph M. Cornell — 34 (26%)
Edwin A. Miller — 27 (21%)
For Melvin clerk
(Total votes: 98)
* Lynn Duke — 98 (100%)
For Melvin 4-year trustee
(Total votes: 286)
* William R. Curtis — 99 (35%)
* Vernon H. Shapland — 68 (24%)
* Angel Benninger — 60 (21%)
Mario Martinez — 59 (21%)
For Melvin 2-year trustee
(Total votes: 103)
* Dennis Manson — 103 (100%)
For Piper City president
(Total votes: 91)
* Richard K. Chandler — 91 (100%)
For Piper City clerk
(Total votes: 99)
* Jeffrey C. Orr — 99 (100%)
For Piper City trustee
(Total votes: 245)
* Douglas A. Berry — 92 (38%)
* Paul R. Mogged — 81 (33%)
* Mark A. Houck — 72 (29%)
For Roberts president
(Total votes: 46)
* Richard Flessner — 46 (100%)
For Roberts clerk
(Total votes: 44)
* Viola Kumpf — 44 (100%)
For Roberts trustee
(Total votes: 131)
* Matt Vaughan — 41 (31%)
* Joy Gonzales — 40 (31%)
* Kathy Shurr — 27 (21%)
Murray Meents — 23 (18%)
For Sibley president
(Total votes: 31)
* James W. Kearney — 31 (100%)
For Sibley treasurer
(Total votes: 32)
* Joni Brucker — 32 (100%)
For Sibley 4-year trustee
(Total votes: 63)
* Benjamin Wurmnest — 32 (51%)
* Greg A. Brucker — 31 (49%)
For Sibley 2-year trustee
(Total votes: 31)
* Jeff Gallagher — 31 (100%)
For Gibson City mayor
(Total votes: 802)
* Daniel E. Dickey — 555 (69%)
John D. Carlson — 247 (31%)
For Gibson City clerk
(Total votes: 731)
* Carla C. Moxley — 731 (100%)
For Gibson City treasurer
(Total votes: 747)
* Scott J. Shull — 747 (100%)
For Gibson City Ward 1 alderman
(Total votes: 206)
* Susan Kay Tongate — 150 (73%)
Dean Kidd — 56 (27%)
For Gibson City Ward 2 alderman
(Total votes: 265)
* Randy Wyant — 265 (100%)
For Gibson City Ward 3 alderman
(Total votes: 162)
* Edward I. Day — 162 (100%)
For Gibson City Ward 4 alderman
(Total votes: 111)
* Dennis Pardick — 77 (69%)
Denny Fisher — 34 (31%)
For Paxton mayor
(Total votes: 164)
* J. William Ingold — 164 (100%)
For Paxton city clerk
(Total votes: 162)
* Gwen Smith — 162 (100%)
For Paxton Ward 1 alderman
(Total votes: 45)
* Bob Jones — 45 (100%)
For Paxton Ward 2 alderman
(Total votes: 14)
* Susan Satterlee — 12 (86%)
Write-in votes — 2 (14%)
For Paxton Ward 4 alderman (four-year term)
(Total votes: 45)
* Rob Steiger — 45 (100%)
For Paxton Ward 4 alderman (two-year term)
(Total votes: 45)
* Mike Wilson — 45 (100%)
For Brenton Township supervisor
(Total votes: 120)
* Michael Weston — 120 (100%)
For Brenton Township clerk
(Total votes: 111)
* John Weakman — 111 (100%)
For Brenton Township highway commissioner
(Total votes: 119)
* Phil Richardson — 119 (100%)
For Brenton Township trustee
(Total votes: 421)
* Dave Carpenter — 113 (27%)
* Jeff Riebe — 103 (24%)
* James Boomgarden — 103 (24%)
* Roger Wycoff — 102 (24%)
For Button Township supervisor
(Total votes: 70)
* Shane Mullis — 70 (100%)
For Button Township clerk
(Total votes: 82)
* Sherry L. Polson — 82 (100%)
For Button Township highway commissioner
(Total votes: 86)
* Ronald J. Hilligoss — 56 (65%)
Austin M. Maul — 30 (35%)
For Dix Township supervisor
(Total votes: 49)
* Rick A. Bowen — 49 (100%)
For Dix Township clerk
(Total votes: 49)
* Cherie Daughenbaugh — 49 (100%)
For Dix Township highway commissioner
(Total votes: 48)
* William L. Brokate — 48 (100%)
For Dix Township trustee
(Total votes: 189)
* John R. Schertz — 48 (25%)
* Christopher J. Thorp — 48 (25%)
* Arthur W. Kingsley — 47 (25%)
* Robert D. Buhs — 46 (24%)
For Drummer Township supervisor
(Total votes: 793)
* Scott Shull — 793 (100%)
For Drummer Township clerk
(Total votes: 766)
* Elynor J. Stagen — 766 (100%)
For Drummer Township highway commissioner
(Total votes: 800)
* Bryan R. Shields — 800 (100%)
For Drummer Township trustee
(Total votes: 2,704)
* David R. Gregerson — 715 (26%)
* Bruce Killian — 713 (26%)
* G. Philip Tjardes — 659 (24%)
* Michael E. Peters — 617 (23%)
For Lyman Township supervisor
(Total votes: 70)
* Julie Shambrook — 70 (100%)
For Lyman Township clerk
(Total votes: 66)
* Theresa Rueck — 66 (100%)
For Lyman Township highway commissioner
(Total votes: 68)
* Thomas E. Rock — 68 (100%)
For Lyman Township trustee
(Total votes: 238)
* Joshua B. Veatch — 63 (26%)
* Robert Flessner — 63 (26%)
* Larry Cole — 59 (25%)
* Floyd M. Otto — 53 (22%)
For Mona Township supervisor
(Total votes: 49)
* Howard Haley — 49 (100%)
For Mona Township clerk
(Total votes: 47)
* William Malone — 47 (100%)
For Mona Township highway commissioner
(Total votes: 54)
* Gerald N. Hamilton — 54 (100%)
For Mona Township trustee
(Total votes: 187)
* Tom Saathoff — 48 (26%)
* Edward Moritz — 48 (26%)
* Stanley P. Dietz — 47 (25%)
* Gary Loschen — 44 (24%)
For Patton Township supervisor
(Total votes: 215)
* Michael A. Short — 215 (100%)
For Patton Township clerk
(Total votes: 228)
* Caryl M. Nuckols — 228 (100%)
For Patton Township highway commissioner
(Total votes: 239)
* Stephen C. Foster — 239 (100%)
For Patton Township trustee
(Total votes: 583)
* Michael L. Anderson — 204 (35%)
* Ron Lantz — 202 (35%)
* Rosemary K. Kurtz — 177 (30%)
For Peach Orchard Township supervisor
(Total votes: 130)
* Daniel Schall — 130 (100%)
For Peach Orchard Township clerk
(Total votes: 122)
* William R. Curtis — 122 (100%)
For Peach Orchard Township highway commissioner
(Total votes: 134)
* Larry A. Boundy — 134 (100%)
For Peach Orchard Township trustee
(Total votes: 426)
* Brian Hasenauer — 119 (28%)
* Dennis Lee — 112 (26%)
* Darrell Dunahee — 99 (23%)
* Randal Arends — 96 (23%)
For Pella Township supervisor
(Total votes: 53)
* Jason Stuckey — 53 (100%)
For Pella Township clerk
(Total votes: 50)
* Richard K. Chandler — 50 (100%)
For Pella Township highway commissioner
(Total votes: 51)
* Dennis Wahls — 51 (100%)
For Pella Township trustee
(Total votes: 189)
* Wayne L. Morrison — 51 (27%)
* Jerry L. Drilling — 46 (24%)
* Robert R. Read — 46 (24%)
* Roger M. Read — 46 (24%)
For Rogers Township clerk
(Total votes: 117)
* Kregg Harms — 117 (100%)
For Rogers Township highway commissioner
(Total votes: 133)
* Leo Weber — 79 (59%)
Marko Smolkovich — 54 (41%)
For Rogers Township trustee
(Total votes: 434)
* Mark Richie — 116 (27%)
* Charles Deany — 108 (25%)
* Roger Gualandi — 106 (24%)
* Anthony Moritz — 104 (24%)
For Sullivant Township supervisor
(Total votes: 55)
* Donald D. Tjarks — 55 (100%)
For Sullivant Township clerk
(Total votes: 55)
* Mary E. Meyer — 55 (100%)
For Sullivant Township highway commissioner
(Total votes: 51)
* Donald F. Armstrong — 51 (100%)
For Sullivant Township trustee
(Total votes: 192)
* James Wurmnest — 53 (27%)
* Kent Bielfeldt — 51 (27%)
* Bernard A. Trantina — 45 (23%)
* Roy Brucker — 43 (22%)
For Wall Township supervisor
(Total votes: 21)
* Robert Zebarth — 21 (100%)
For Wall Township clerk
(Total votes: 21)
* James O. Kietzman — 21 (100%)
For Wall Township highway commissioner
(Total votes: 21)
* Steve Meenen — 21 (100%)
For Wall Township trustee
(Total votes: 55)
* David P. Kaeding — 20 (36%)
* Kevin Bachman — 19 (35%)
* Tim Muehlenpfort — 16 (29%)
For multi-township assessor
(Total votes: 318)
* Phyllis Moritz — 318 (100%)
For multi-township assessor
(Total votes: 283)
* Fred A. Magers — 283 (100%)
For Paxton Park Board
(Total votes: 154)
* Bobby Kinnaird — 154 (100%)
For Moyer District Library board (six-year term)
(Total votes: 1,539)
* Gary Keim — 835 (54%)
* Charles Marx — 704 (46%)
For Moyer District Library board (four-year term)
(Total votes: 874)
* Erin Nuss — 874 (100%)
For Piper City Library board
(Total votes: 438)
* Pamela Bork — 154 (35%)
* Rhonda McCoy — 148 (34%)
* Shirley Knilands — 136 (31%)
For Melvin library board
(Total votes: 321)
* Diane Dawson — 113 (35%)
* Helen R. Curtis — 107 (33%)
Alora S. Ford — 101 (32%)
For GCMS school board
(Total votes: 3,634)
* Adam Elder — 960 (26%)
* Tyler P. Young — 901 (25%)
* Joshua A. Johnson — 900 (25%)
* Phillip Whitehouse — 873 (24%)
For Tri-Point school board
(Total votes: 1,151)
Jeff Read — 279 (24%)
Trisha Haag — 244 (21%)
Jason Angus — 242 (21%)
Cherie Smolkovich — 196 (17%)
Terry Hughes — 190 (17%)
For PBL school board
(Total votes: 1,075)
* Allen Johnson — 332 (31%)
* Shawn T. Young — 326 (30%)
* Dawn Bachtold — 326 (30%)
Write-in votes — 51 (5%)
Craig Loschen — 40 (4%)
For Loda fire district board
(Total votes: 5)
* Richard Kingery — 5 (100%)
For Paxton fire district board
(Total votes: 239)
* Donald Jones — 239 (100%)
