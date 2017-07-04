Unofficial vote totals for April 4, 2017, consolidated election in Ford County

Following are unofficial results for the April 4, 2017, consolidated election in Ford County.

(* denotes apparent winner)



Registered voters: 9,675

Ballots cast: 1,954

Percentage: 20.2%

Precincts: 22



For Cabery president

(Total votes: 36)

* Ray Jepsen — 36 (100%)



For Cabery trustee

(Total votes: 97)

* Jonathan D. McNeill — 32 (33%)

* Cynthia Clapp — 30 (31%)

* Valerie Wright — 26 (27%)

John Koerner — 9 (9%)



For Elliott president

(Total votes: 23)

* Russell D. Ehlers — 23 (100%)



For Elliott clerk

(Total votes: 23)

* Michael E. Davis — 23 (100%)



For Elliott trustee

(Total votes: 43)

* Jubal B. Daughenbau — 22 (51%)

* Joshua Rouley — 21 (49%)



For Kempton president

(Total votes: 33)

* Richard Von Qualen — 33 (100%)



For Kempton trusteee

(Total votes: 90)

* Brett Von Qualen — 36 (40%)

* Katherine Cox — 27 (30%)

* Donald Amell — 27 (30%)



For Melvin president

(Total votes: 129)

* Harold Forbes — 68 (53%)

Joseph M. Cornell — 34 (26%)

Edwin A. Miller — 27 (21%)



For Melvin clerk

(Total votes: 98)

* Lynn Duke — 98 (100%)



For Melvin 4-year trustee

(Total votes: 286)

* William R. Curtis — 99 (35%)

* Vernon H. Shapland — 68 (24%)

* Angel Benninger — 60 (21%)

Mario Martinez — 59 (21%)



For Melvin 2-year trustee

(Total votes: 103)

* Dennis Manson — 103 (100%)



For Piper City president

(Total votes: 91)

* Richard K. Chandler — 91 (100%)



For Piper City clerk

(Total votes: 99)

* Jeffrey C. Orr — 99 (100%)



For Piper City trustee

(Total votes: 245)

* Douglas A. Berry — 92 (38%)

* Paul R. Mogged — 81 (33%)

* Mark A. Houck — 72 (29%)



For Roberts president

(Total votes: 46)

* Richard Flessner — 46 (100%)



For Roberts clerk

(Total votes: 44)

* Viola Kumpf — 44 (100%)



For Roberts trustee

(Total votes: 131)

* Matt Vaughan — 41 (31%)

* Joy Gonzales — 40 (31%)

* Kathy Shurr — 27 (21%)

Murray Meents — 23 (18%)



For Sibley president

(Total votes: 31)

* James W. Kearney — 31 (100%)



For Sibley treasurer

(Total votes: 32)

* Joni Brucker — 32 (100%)



For Sibley 4-year trustee

(Total votes: 63)

* Benjamin Wurmnest — 32 (51%)

* Greg A. Brucker — 31 (49%)



For Sibley 2-year trustee

(Total votes: 31)

* Jeff Gallagher — 31 (100%)



For Gibson City mayor

(Total votes: 802)

* Daniel E. Dickey — 555 (69%)

John D. Carlson — 247 (31%)



For Gibson City clerk

(Total votes: 731)

* Carla C. Moxley — 731 (100%)



For Gibson City treasurer

(Total votes: 747)

* Scott J. Shull — 747 (100%)



For Gibson City Ward 1 alderman

(Total votes: 206)

* Susan Kay Tongate — 150 (73%)

Dean Kidd — 56 (27%)



For Gibson City Ward 2 alderman

(Total votes: 265)

* Randy Wyant — 265 (100%)



For Gibson City Ward 3 alderman

(Total votes: 162)

* Edward I. Day — 162 (100%)



For Gibson City Ward 4 alderman

(Total votes: 111)

* Dennis Pardick — 77 (69%)

Denny Fisher — 34 (31%)



For Paxton mayor

(Total votes: 164)

* J. William Ingold — 164 (100%)



For Paxton city clerk

(Total votes: 162)

* Gwen Smith — 162 (100%)



For Paxton Ward 1 alderman

(Total votes: 45)

* Bob Jones — 45 (100%)



For Paxton Ward 2 alderman

(Total votes: 14)

* Susan Satterlee — 12 (86%)

Write-in votes — 2 (14%)



For Paxton Ward 4 alderman (four-year term)

(Total votes: 45)

* Rob Steiger — 45 (100%)



For Paxton Ward 4 alderman (two-year term)

(Total votes: 45)

* Mike Wilson — 45 (100%)



For Brenton Township supervisor

(Total votes: 120)

* Michael Weston — 120 (100%)



For Brenton Township clerk

(Total votes: 111)

* John Weakman — 111 (100%)



For Brenton Township highway commissioner

(Total votes: 119)

* Phil Richardson — 119 (100%)



For Brenton Township trustee

(Total votes: 421)

* Dave Carpenter — 113 (27%)

* Jeff Riebe — 103 (24%)

* James Boomgarden — 103 (24%)

* Roger Wycoff — 102 (24%)



For Button Township supervisor

(Total votes: 70)

* Shane Mullis — 70 (100%)



For Button Township clerk

(Total votes: 82)

* Sherry L. Polson — 82 (100%)



For Button Township highway commissioner

(Total votes: 86)

* Ronald J. Hilligoss — 56 (65%)

Austin M. Maul — 30 (35%)



For Dix Township supervisor

(Total votes: 49)

* Rick A. Bowen — 49 (100%)



For Dix Township clerk

(Total votes: 49)

* Cherie Daughenbaugh — 49 (100%)



For Dix Township highway commissioner

(Total votes: 48)

* William L. Brokate — 48 (100%)



For Dix Township trustee

(Total votes: 189)

* John R. Schertz — 48 (25%)

* Christopher J. Thorp — 48 (25%)

* Arthur W. Kingsley — 47 (25%)

* Robert D. Buhs — 46 (24%)



For Drummer Township supervisor

(Total votes: 793)

* Scott Shull — 793 (100%)



For Drummer Township clerk

(Total votes: 766)

* Elynor J. Stagen — 766 (100%)



For Drummer Township highway commissioner

(Total votes: 800)

* Bryan R. Shields — 800 (100%)



For Drummer Township trustee

(Total votes: 2,704)

* David R. Gregerson — 715 (26%)

* Bruce Killian — 713 (26%)

* G. Philip Tjardes — 659 (24%)

* Michael E. Peters — 617 (23%)



For Lyman Township supervisor

(Total votes: 70)

* Julie Shambrook — 70 (100%)



For Lyman Township clerk

(Total votes: 66)

* Theresa Rueck — 66 (100%)



For Lyman Township highway commissioner

(Total votes: 68)

* Thomas E. Rock — 68 (100%)



For Lyman Township trustee

(Total votes: 238)

* Joshua B. Veatch — 63 (26%)

* Robert Flessner — 63 (26%)

* Larry Cole — 59 (25%)

* Floyd M. Otto — 53 (22%)



For Mona Township supervisor

(Total votes: 49)

* Howard Haley — 49 (100%)



For Mona Township clerk

(Total votes: 47)

* William Malone — 47 (100%)



For Mona Township highway commissioner

(Total votes: 54)

* Gerald N. Hamilton — 54 (100%)



For Mona Township trustee

(Total votes: 187)

* Tom Saathoff — 48 (26%)

* Edward Moritz — 48 (26%)

* Stanley P. Dietz — 47 (25%)

* Gary Loschen — 44 (24%)



For Patton Township supervisor

(Total votes: 215)

* Michael A. Short — 215 (100%)



For Patton Township clerk

(Total votes: 228)

* Caryl M. Nuckols — 228 (100%)



For Patton Township highway commissioner

(Total votes: 239)

* Stephen C. Foster — 239 (100%)



For Patton Township trustee

(Total votes: 583)

* Michael L. Anderson — 204 (35%)

* Ron Lantz — 202 (35%)

* Rosemary K. Kurtz — 177 (30%)



For Peach Orchard Township supervisor

(Total votes: 130)

* Daniel Schall — 130 (100%)



For Peach Orchard Township clerk

(Total votes: 122)

* William R. Curtis — 122 (100%)



For Peach Orchard Township highway commissioner

(Total votes: 134)

* Larry A. Boundy — 134 (100%)



For Peach Orchard Township trustee

(Total votes: 426)

* Brian Hasenauer — 119 (28%)

* Dennis Lee — 112 (26%)

* Darrell Dunahee — 99 (23%)

* Randal Arends — 96 (23%)



For Pella Township supervisor

(Total votes: 53)

* Jason Stuckey — 53 (100%)



For Pella Township clerk

(Total votes: 50)

* Richard K. Chandler — 50 (100%)



For Pella Township highway commissioner

(Total votes: 51)

* Dennis Wahls — 51 (100%)



For Pella Township trustee

(Total votes: 189)

* Wayne L. Morrison — 51 (27%)

* Jerry L. Drilling — 46 (24%)

* Robert R. Read — 46 (24%)

* Roger M. Read — 46 (24%)



For Rogers Township clerk

(Total votes: 117)

* Kregg Harms — 117 (100%)

For Rogers Township highway commissioner

(Total votes: 133)

* Leo Weber — 79 (59%)

Marko Smolkovich — 54 (41%)



For Rogers Township trustee

(Total votes: 434)

* Mark Richie — 116 (27%)

* Charles Deany — 108 (25%)

* Roger Gualandi — 106 (24%)

* Anthony Moritz — 104 (24%)



For Sullivant Township supervisor

(Total votes: 55)

* Donald D. Tjarks — 55 (100%)



For Sullivant Township clerk

(Total votes: 55)

* Mary E. Meyer — 55 (100%)



For Sullivant Township highway commissioner

(Total votes: 51)

* Donald F. Armstrong — 51 (100%)



For Sullivant Township trustee

(Total votes: 192)

* James Wurmnest — 53 (27%)

* Kent Bielfeldt — 51 (27%)

* Bernard A. Trantina — 45 (23%)

* Roy Brucker — 43 (22%)



For Wall Township supervisor

(Total votes: 21)

* Robert Zebarth — 21 (100%)



For Wall Township clerk

(Total votes: 21)

* James O. Kietzman — 21 (100%)



For Wall Township highway commissioner

(Total votes: 21)

* Steve Meenen — 21 (100%)



For Wall Township trustee

(Total votes: 55)

* David P. Kaeding — 20 (36%)

* Kevin Bachman — 19 (35%)

* Tim Muehlenpfort — 16 (29%)



For multi-township assessor

(Total votes: 318)

* Phyllis Moritz — 318 (100%)



For multi-township assessor

(Total votes: 283)

* Fred A. Magers — 283 (100%)



For Paxton Park Board

(Total votes: 154)

* Bobby Kinnaird — 154 (100%)



For Moyer District Library board (six-year term)

(Total votes: 1,539)

* Gary Keim — 835 (54%)

* Charles Marx — 704 (46%)



For Moyer District Library board (four-year term)

(Total votes: 874)

* Erin Nuss — 874 (100%)



For Piper City Library board

(Total votes: 438)

* Pamela Bork — 154 (35%)

* Rhonda McCoy — 148 (34%)

* Shirley Knilands — 136 (31%)



For Melvin library board

(Total votes: 321)

* Diane Dawson — 113 (35%)

* Helen R. Curtis — 107 (33%)

Alora S. Ford — 101 (32%)



For GCMS school board

(Total votes: 3,634)

* Adam Elder — 960 (26%)

* Tyler P. Young — 901 (25%)

* Joshua A. Johnson — 900 (25%)

* Phillip Whitehouse — 873 (24%)



For Tri-Point school board

(Total votes: 1,151)

Jeff Read — 279 (24%)

Trisha Haag — 244 (21%)

Jason Angus — 242 (21%)

Cherie Smolkovich — 196 (17%)

Terry Hughes — 190 (17%)



For PBL school board

(Total votes: 1,075)

* Allen Johnson — 332 (31%)

* Shawn T. Young — 326 (30%)

* Dawn Bachtold — 326 (30%)

Write-in votes — 51 (5%)

Craig Loschen — 40 (4%)



For Loda fire district board

(Total votes: 5)

* Richard Kingery — 5 (100%)



For Paxton fire district board

(Total votes: 239)

* Donald Jones — 239 (100%)