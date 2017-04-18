Water-tower painting, sewer bids approved by Gibson City Council

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Both of Gibson City’s water towers will receive a fresh coat of paint in a year’s time.

City council members voted 5-0 during a special meeting Monday night — with Aldermen Dennis Pardick, Brandon Roderick and Jan Hall absent — to pay Donahue & Associates of Champaign a $19,350 fee for design, bid-phase and contract-related services for the repainting of the city’s two water towers.

Joe Pisula, the engineering firm’s vice president, told the council that the 300,000-gallon tank on the city’s north side will receive both outside and inside painting, while the 100,000-gallon tank at the M&W Gear Co. plant on the city’s south side will be painted on the exterior only.

City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said the north tower’s paint is rated “3B” on a five-point rating scale, while the south tower is one point higher at 4B. Pisula said the north tower should be painted within the next year, while the south tower would be good for another two years. Stauffer said that a rating below 3 would require added costs.

Pisula recommended a top coat only and not a bare-metal project. A bare-metal project involves sandblasting all existing paint away and then doing a full painting job. Pisula said that while a bare-metal project would last 25 years versus 15 years with a top coat only, it would cost an extra $130,000 to do so. Council members agreed to move forward with a top-coat project.

The fee approved for payment to Donahue & Associates does not include any construction work, which will be awarded once

bidding is complete later this year.



CSW projects bid out

Mowing forward with its state-mandated storm-sewer separation project, council members approved bids Monday night for the next phases to be completed this year.

A $602,600 bid from Stark Excavating of Bloomington was accepted for Phase 3B, which includes a two-block section of State Street and directional drilling underneath the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks along the 5th Street right-of-way. The bid amount was much less than the engineer’s estimate of $892,000.

The second accepted bid was $130,822 from Cross Construction of Urbana for Phase 4, which includes a one-block section of 13th Street on the south side of the city’s North Park. Stauffer said sewer lines in that area often overflow when the south side of the park is filled with water, which he said has occurred five times in the past decade. Although the park may still flood during significant heavy rainfall, he said that the water will not impact compounding sewers.

Pisula said the seven bids for Phase 3B and six bids for Phase 4 were the most he has seen for a project of the same size. Pisula attributed the high number of bids to a lack of Illinois Department of Transportation projects due to the state budget crisis.

Stauffer said construction on Phase 4 would not start until Aug. 20, after all major events at the park have concluded.



Sale of lot proposed

Also Monday, council members approved the spending of $5,000 toward the sale of a one-acre lot at the city’s industrial park.

Steve Killian, a Gibson City resident, has taken over his family’s Johnny on the Spot port-a-potty business and plans to relocate it from Lexington to Gibson City. Killian said he would like to construct a building on the site for office space and storage.

Mayor Dan Dickey said the money would be used for a legal description, surveying and paperwork in preparation for the eventual sale. Stauffer said water and sewer hookups are available at the site.

The lot is directly north of the storage facility used by DuPont, located on the west side of Jordan Drive.

