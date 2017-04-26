Ex-chief critical of recent action, coverage

GIBSON CITY — The visitor comment portion of Monday night’s Gibson City Council meeting was dominated by passionately delivered remarks from the city’s recently retired police chief, Steve Cushman, that were critical of both recent council action and newspaper coverage of that action.

Previous council action involved not renewing the city’s cleaning contract with Cushman’s daughter-in-law, Melissa Cushman. The council instead voted 6-1 at its April 10 meeting to award the contract to Sue O’Neal and Angela Lage. Alderman Scott Davis cast the lone “no” vote, and Alderman John Carlson was absent.

However, the former police chief’s displeasure was sparked not by the decision itself but rather by the comments made and the way the discussion unfolded.

“I don’t care about that cleaning contract,” Cushman said. Instead he urged the council to “think a little bit” about its prior actions and statements, and he reminded council members that “there are rules you need to follow.” He did not elaborate what rules the council may not have followed.

Cushman asked council members to consider if their vote on the cleaning contract was based on “personal knowledge” or based on “what you heard from two council members,” referring to statements made by council members Jan Hall and Barb Yergler.

Cushman said aldermen should have questioned Hall about what she meant in using the words “almost everyone she talked to” when being critical of Melissa

Cushman’s cleaning work. Cushman felt council members should have asked how many total people she had talked to in order to determine the actual impact of her words.

Cushman was also critical of the Ford County Record’s coverage of the meeting.

“This is crap that’s in the paper,” he said of the April 12 edition’s front-page story.

Cushman was particularly irritated that the story stated that Melissa Cushman is his relative.

“Did that enhance the story?” he asked.

Cushman said that he is “irritated now” but declared himself to have been “angry when I first read the newspaper story.”

“There’s damage going on out there,” Cushman said.

“If you want serious trouble, you go after a person’s grandchildren,” Cushman warned further in referring to council member statements during the April 10 meeting and resulting newspaper coverage that said Melissa Cushman’s children had worked part of the cleaning contract.

Cushman ended his remarks by telling the council, “I hope you took it the way I meant it.”

Cushman then congratulated the council on its future with three newly elected aldermen.

At that point, Cushman abruptly left the meeting. Council members did not respond in any way during or after his remarks.

Hall was absent from Monday night’s meeting due to visiting family out of town.



Truck purchase approved

Also Monday, council members approved two bids to provide the city’s street and alley department with a Ford F-250 pickup truck equipped with a utility bed, plow and extra lights.

The bid for the truck itself was awarded to Anderson Ford of Gibson City for $28,500. A separate bid for the specialized equipment not available from Anderson Ford was awarded to Clauss Specialties Inc. of Cissna Park, for the low bid of $13,588.72.



Class A liquor licenses increased

An ordinance to increase the number of Class A liquor licenses in Gibson City was approved unanimously.

Harry Groom was present to represent Railside LLC, the group of investors who have purchased a portion of the Railside Golf Course and its clubhouse and restaurant facilities. Groom said getting back a Class A liquor license is important for business.

The ordinance gives the city a total of 10 Class A licenses, up from nine. The restaurant operation at Railside previously had a Class A liquor license, but when the prior owners closed last year, that license was awarded to the new Mexican restaurant now operating in the former Pizza Hut location in Gibson City.

Alderman Laura Miller abstained from the vote, citing a “conflict of interest.” Miller owns Gibson Bowl, which holds a liquor license.

City Clerk Carla Moxley said she has now reviewed existing applications for all types of liquor licenses, and she has them ready for the mayor and police chief to approve.



Baseball dugouts to be improved

Nick Roesch, representing Gibson City Youth Baseball, explained the group’s proposal to upgrade two dugout structures at McMillen Park.

Roesch said the group has obtained a commitment from the Gibson City Lions Club to fund the improvements, which are expected to total $6,500 to 7,000.

Improvements will include adding a concrete pad along with new shade and new fencing to each dugout.

As for West Side Park facilities, Roesch said the group may have to ask the city for funds to upgrade those dugouts next year. Aldermen Davis and Yergler said they would be in favor of such a request.

After an informal poll of members, the council indicated it would formally approve the dugout upgrades at its May 8 meeting. In the interim, Roesch was directed to work with City Superintendent Randy Stauffer to be sure that plans will avoid the area to be excavated for storm drains in the near future that is adjacent to the ball field.



Fishing pond area seeded; budget coming

Volunteer chairman Gary Lutterbie said that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources recently seeded 5 acres around the Jordan Fishing Pond with a prairie seed mix that contains 46 plant species.

Lutterbie said the seed was donated by the area’s Illinois Pioneer Pheasants Forever chapter and put the seed’s value around $2,000.

Saying he wanted to inform new council members about the pond, Lutterbie plans to formally present the pond’s annual budget at the council’s May 8 meeting, when new council members will be seated.



Pool set to open Memorial Day

Yergler said the pool board met recently, but she was unable to attend. She said the pool is set to open on Memorial Day, May 29. Daily hours are 12–7 p.m., weather permitting. She said rates for pool passes will remain at last year’s amounts.

Meanwhile, Alderman Brandon Roderick asked if restrooms are open at the West Park. Stauffer said the restrooms are kept locked except when a ballgame or other event is going on at the park. The action is necessary due to repeated and severe past vandalism.



Vote again tabled on engineering contract

City Attorney Marc Miller of Champaign presented his views about two areas for which the council requested more information in the Donahue and Associates contract presented at the April 10 meeting.

Miller said the firm is mainly trying to limit its liability by limiting damages that it will be responsible for to the actual value of the contract.

Miller acknowledged that council members may want to attempt negotiations on the two areas they object to.

Stauffer asked that if the council requires a million dollars of liability insurance from contractors, why a similar requirement would not be made of the engineering firm.

After some discussion and a reminder from members Nelda Jordan and Scott Davis that engineer Joe Pisula previously said the firm will work for a limited time under existing terms, the council voted again to table a vote on the new contract.

The matter again will be placed under “old business” on the council’s May 8 agenda.



Closed session to approve meeting minutes

Council members voted to hold a closed session to approve minutes from closed sessions. Miller said that a vote to approve certain meeting minutes would be made in open session, but that a public vote would not make the closed-session minutes themselves available to the public.