Paxton City Council working to prioritize projects for coming years

PAXTON — In Alderman Rob Pacey’s opinion, among the city’s top priorities over the next couple of years should be improving the condition and number of sidewalks in town.

With PBL Eastlawn School students set to move into a 63,400-square-foot addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School’s east side in fall 2019, the lack of sidewalks around Clara Peterson was a topic of discussion during a sparsely attended meeting of the Paxton City Council’s community committee Saturday morning at City Hall.

The need to improve the sidewalks along Market Street also is considered a priority, as an improved downtown streetscape will be a focal point of the city’s downtown-improvement plan.

With so much work needing to be done, Pacey suggested the council consider spending funds out of its reserves — in addition to the motor-fuel tax revenue allotted for street repairs each year — to maintain and add sidewalks where needed.

“I know that’s a little scary,” Pacey said. “But we’ve got some amount of money in reserve. ... I’m just asking us to consider it.”

However, Alderman Bill Wylie cautioned Pacey about the need to be careful with the city’s reserves, especially because of the city’s reliance on tax revenue distributed to municipalities by the state. Wylie said the city needs to have plenty of reserves in place, just in case the state, in the midst of an ongoing budget impasse, is unable to make the payments due.

As of this week, the state had paid all the money it owed to the city, according to Comptroller/Treasurer Julie Burgess, who said the income the city receives from the state includes income taxes, replacement taxes, sales taxes, use taxes and motor-fuel taxes. Wylie, however, warned that things could change in the future.

Wylie noted that it has taken a lot of work and time to build up the city’s reserves. Wylie, who is set to be sworn-in in May to a to-be-vacated Ward 3 alderman seat, said that when he previously served as an alderman several years ago, the city was going through “a real down time financially.”

“That was really an unpleasant time and experience,” Wylie told Pacey. “And that’s when we began to build this reserve. I think you want to be really cautious about what you do with that reserve. ... Our two main sources of income come from the state, and if there was any disruption of that, you’ve got enough money in that reserve to run the city for two months, and then you’re dead in the water. So you keep that in mind when you’re thinking about, ‘Well, we’re going to do this’ or ‘we’re doing to do that.’

“I’m open to those things. I really am open to those things. But you’ve always got to remember, ‘How are we going to pay for that?’

“I’m for a lot of things; I’m open-minded to a lot of improvements we could make. But be cautious when you’re thinking about using that reserve, especially when the state is in just a terrible financial situation. If something were to happen to that cash flow, two months and you’re dead in the water.”

Pacey understood Wylie’s point.

“Excellent point, sir,” Pacey said. “Good point.”

Wylie, meanwhile, credited Mayor Bill Ingold and the city council with doing a good job keeping the city’s finances in order in the time that has passed since Wylie left the council a few years ago.

“Since I’ve been off the council, I’ve come (to City Hall) at least monthly, sometimes more often, to talk to Julie (Burgess) about the budget — where we were and where our reserves go,” Wylie said. “And that’s one of the reasons I’ve sat here (at council meetings regularly since stepping aside as an alderman). I never intended to be back on the council again. Heck, I never intended to be on the council the first time around. But one of my thoughts as I sit here is, ‘I better watch these guys to make sure they don’t go berserk and spend all of this money.’ But the mayor’s actually continued what I hoped he’d continue.”



Top priorities listed in survey

Street and sidewalk maintenance was listed as a potential priority of the city in a survey distributed to attendees Saturday. There were 10 potential priorities listed on the survey, which asked residents to choose the top four projects that they feel are the most important for the city to pursue over the next two years.

Other potential priorities listed on the survey were the city’s downtown improvement program, effective communication/customer service, economic development and business attraction, water and sewer system maintenance, removal or renovation of vacant residential properties, overall quality of police services, enforcement of zoning/building codes and city ordinances, overall quality of city parks and facilities, and overall quality of yard waste pickup, recycling and snow removal.

“It’s by no means a comprehensive list, but it’s certainly projects that have been discussed within the last two years and probably within the last year to six months,” Pacey said.

“We’re looking for some guidance in terms of prioritizing projects,” Pacey continued. “Without some sort of strategic vision for a two-year, three-year, five-year, 10-year plan — however far out you want to go — we’d be on kind of a year-to-year basis on what our projects are going to be.

“Obviously, there are limited funds for a multitude of options,” Pacey noted. “It would be nice to do all of these things (on the list), but it’s quite difficult for us to do all of these things on a year-to-year basis.”



Back to those sidewalks ...

When it comes to priorities, Pacey suggested the council look into the impact that the new school addition will have on the pedestrian traffic around Clara Peterson Elementary School. Pacey asked the mayor what has already been done in terms of completing a traffic study for the area surrounding the school.

Ingold said he had been working on the issue with Cliff McClure, the superintendent of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district.

“Both of us, independently of each other, have gone out there and parked, either on Summer Street or on Meridian Terrace, to see what kind of numbers of people are walking from Clara Peterson,” Ingold said.

“Meridian is the big one right now,” responded Alderman Mike Wilson, “because 20, 30, 40 kids every day just walk right down that street. And people don’t drive exactly cautiously in all cases on Meridian either.”

“I didn’t see that many (on Meridian), and neither did Cliff,” Ingold responded. “But where I saw a lot of them the other day was walking down Fall Street by the swimming pool (at Coady Park). I saw five or six of them going down the east side (of Fall Street).”

Wilson said he has had some of his constituents express concern about the lack of sidewalks on the south side of the school, by Memorial Field.

“That part of Summer Street doesn’t have any sidewalks in sections — some of it does; some of it doesn’t,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he feels sidewalks are needed around the school, regardless of how many kids are using them.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think it matters too much how many kids are walking on the street,” Wilson said. “The fact of the matter is if the bus is dropping them off there and they’re having to get farther east, we should probably have sidewalks for them. I think that’s a basic level of security for the kids that we need to at least look at pretty seriously.”

Ingold said where sidewalks are added may depend on the configuration of the new school addition and the road that is added to access it.

“I think a lot of it’s going to do with how they configure the building and that road coming in there — if they’re going to have the road coming in behind (the school) and then going north to get onto Franklin or High streets, or if they’re going to go from behind the school and go straight south between the backstop at Memorial Field and the fence there,” Ingold said.

This will be a topic of discussion at an upcoming meeting between officials for the school district, city and Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce — the three entities that jointly own Memorial Field.



Annexation eyed

The annexation of several properties abutting Paxton’s east edge was also discussed as a potential priority for the city to pursue. Some already receive water service from the city, Pacey said, but he said “a lot of them” are not yet hooked up to the city’s sewer system, so they still use private septic systems.

Pacey said the residential area in question is mainly south and east of Illinois 9. He said there are about 60 to 75 people living in that area whose properties are just outside of city limits.

“I’m talking about areas on Park Drive and Roselawn and points farther south and east that have been that way for the better part of 50 years, if not longer,” Pacey said.

Pacey said some people in that area want their properties to be annexed so they can be hooked up to the city’s sewer system.

“There’s no easy answer to that — as to who pays for (the sewer hookup) and how it gets done — but I think we’re doing some of those folks a disservice by not providing that to them,” Pacey said.

Ingold, meanwhile, pointed out that others are “equally as adamant” that their properties are not annexed.

Pacey suggested obtaining feedback from people living in the area in question to see what level of support exists for annexation.

“There are lots of different options for annexation — some of them involving more input from property owners than others,” Pacey said. “Some of them are getting the benefits of street service, snow removal and police protection from the city of Paxton without paying for it, essentially. And some of them, as I said, are more than happy just to be residents of the county and not the city. So, I think getting some feedback from those folks for the future would certainly help us.”

“Frankly, it’s not like there’s so many of them that we couldn’t find out what each of them are thinking,” Wilson added.



Annexation eyed

The enforcement of building codes was also discussed as a potential priority. Currently, the city does not have any code enforcement officer.

“One of the options that some communities are looking at is sort of a shared-services model,” Pacey said. “I know the city of Rantoul has full-time people in a building administration department. At some point, is that something we might consider, if we’re going to do more of an enforcement approach to building codes instead of just a permit approach to the building codes?

“In terms of building inspections from a safety standpoint, we don’t have anyone doing that, nor do we have anyone qualified to do that. And we hear about that from some folks in the downtown section (of town). It could be a tool to encourage, I suppose, property owners to either update their property or get rid of it. ... That’s something that I think we should probably reach out (to other communities about) and see what our options are in terms of enforcement.”



Vacant residences

There is also a need to address the condition of some vacated homes.

The city council has been trying to tackle the problem in recent months and years. Among those targeted this year for cleanup was an abandoned property at 137 W. Oak St. Ingold said the property was sold at a sheriff’s auction recently, and he notified the city attorney to “stop whatever he was doing toward that and focus on another one instead.”

That prompted Pacey to suggest that the city, in the future, may want to consider buying properties at sheriff’s sales, “particularly if we know it’s at a sheriff’s sale and we’ve spent the time and effort to at least start that process to get it torn down.”

“In the future, we might consider circumventing (the process), I guess,” Pacey said.

Other ways to address the issue were also mentioned. Pacey suggested the city become a facilitator, of sorts, in getting properties cleaned up. He wondered if the city could use selective local contractors who have a “track record of being able to” renovate homes.

“I just wanted that to be on our radar,” Pacey said. “We can decide if that’s something we want to be involved in or not. Obviously, some people would perhaps have qualms about the city being sort of a middle man in the real estate market, but if it’s in our best interest or the community’s best interest, I think it’s something we can take a look at.”



Rec center needed?

The committee also discussed the need for improved recreational opportunities for adults in Paxton — a need that could be met through the construction of a rec center, perhaps.

The mayor said that two years ago, a person had expressed “some real interest” in building a rec center, but that person “kind of lost interest in that.” Recently, however, the same person has “returned to that idea again,” Ingold said.

Whether the idea becomes a reality is yet to be seen.

“It’s in the very preliminary stages,” Ingold said.

Ingold said it is possible that PBL Eastlawn School could be turned into some sort of multi-purpose facility once its students relocate to Clara Peterson. The school district has stated that it intends to tear down the school, but it has not made any definite plans.

“If it stays up, somebody might repurpose it, and the gym could be used for something like that,” Ingold said. “And could the food pantries be in there? Could the thrift shop be in there? I don’t know if it’s cheaper to build a new building or try to repurpose an old one, but it’s an awfully nice building to see torn down.”



Community outreach

Given the number of recent burglaries to vehicles that have been left unlocked in Paxton, Wilson said something needs to be done to improve the city’s communication with its residents. Wilson said notifying residents when there is a spate of burglaries, for example, might help prevent more of them.

“I know a lot of people in town who never lock the doors to their house or anything,” Wilson said.

Wilson said having a better communication system “would be a great way to push out reminders to people,” Wilson said. “It could be just a quick public service announcement: ‘Don’t forget to lock up.’”

The city has no presence on social media currently, but having one might help, officials said.

“As an organization, the city could verify a Facebook page. Rantoul has a Twitter account, some other things like that,” Pacey said. “I think it would be an easy way to contact people.

“If we would look at a text-alert system, social media, online bill pay, those types of things, I think it would allow us to reach constituents who we’re not reaching via a traditional format,” Pacey continued.

Pacey said the poor attendance at Saturday’s meeting proved the need to get more residents engaged. There was only one non-city official in attendance besides this reporter.

“From our standpoint — and we were talking about this before this committee meeting this morning — we thought, ‘Well, did we do enough to let people know about it? Could we have done more (to get the word out)?’ And we thought we probably could have.”



Other comments

In other news announced at the meeting, Ingold said that about 15 city staffers — including himself — recently underwent training at City Hall to become certified in CPR and the use of automated external defibrillators.

Also, Ingold said, a new AED was installed on the second floor of City Hall. Others will be at the police department, wastewater-treatment plant and water-treatment plant. There will also be AEDs available for use in two city trucks.

“So that’s another service to this community,” Ingold said.