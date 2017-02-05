Flessner appointed to fill Wolfe's seat on Paxton City Council

PAXTON — After rejecting Mayor Bill Ingold’s appointment of Del Bruens to a vacated seat on the Paxton City Council two weeks earlier, aldermen concurred with the mayor’s appointment of H.J. Flessner to the seat last week.

On April 11, the council voted 5-1 to reject Ingold’s choice of Bruens to fill the Ward 2 alderman position vacated by the resignation of longtime alderman Rick Wolfe. Wolfe decided to resign, effective April 11, because he had moved with his wife, Rhonda, out of Ward 2.

On April 25, the mayor brought forth the name of Flessner, whom Ingold noted has “a long history of working with construction in the city and is very versed in zoning (matters).”

The mayor asked the five aldermen present to concur with his appointment of Flessner, but Ward 3 Alderman Rob Pacey suggested a vote be postponed until the council’s May 9 meeting instead.

“We have three council members who aren’t here tonight who might like to have input,” Pacey told Ingold. “It’s just a thought.”

Ingold then asked: “Does anyone want to do it yet tonight?”

“I’ll make a motion we do it,” responded Bruens, who was attending his last council meeting as a Ward 2 alderman. Bruens opted not to run for re-election in April, and his seat will be filled by Susan Satterlee at the May 9 meeting, at the same time when Flessner and Bill Wylie will be sworn-in as Ward 2 and Ward 3 aldermen, respectively.

Bruens’ motion was seconded by Ward 1 Alderman Linda Glad.

The subsequent vote showed four “yes” votes — by Bruens, Glad, Pacey and Ward 1 Alderman Bob Jones. Abstaining from the vote was Ward 3 Alderman Brad Marshall, who, like Bruens, was attending his last meeting as a council member after opting not to seek re-election. Absent were Ward 4 aldermen Mike Wilson and Rob Steiger.

Before adjourning the meeting, the mayor thanked Marshall and Bruens for their service. Bruens had been on the council since May 1, 2001, while Marshall had been an alderman since June 13, 2011, according to city records.

Flessner will fill the remaining two years of Wolfe’s term. The 48-year-old Paxton native, who lives at 725 N. Maple St., graduated from Paxton High School in 1987 and, following a stint at Parkland College, attended the University of Illinois.

The father of a 12-year-old daughter, Leighan, Flessner works as a real estate appraiser and home builder. Several years ago, Flessner built a seven-home subdivision off of American Street on the city’s north edge. He currently is building a house at nearby Lake Iroquois while also doing appraisals.

“In some form or fashion, I’ve been around the real estate business basically my entire life,” Flessner said.

Flessner, who has no prior experience serving in public office, said he decided to put his name forward as a candidate for the position after “a couple people” asked him to serve.

Flessner said he feels it is his duty as a Paxton resident. He said he hopes his experience in the housing industry will prove beneficial for the position, since “if you’re plugged into real estate you kind of have a big-picture view of the town pretty much all the time.”

“I’m not a political person, but having grown up in this town, I kind of view it as a little bit of a responsibility to maybe try to do something to help the town,” Flessner said. “And the experience that I have, which can be useful to that end, isn’t necessary a bad thing, either.”

When asked if there were any issues in the city he wants to see addressed, Flessner said: “Nothing specific.”

“I haven’t been to a meeting up there (at City Hall) since I messed around with my subdivision (permitting process) nine years ago, which, based on that, probably should give me some pause for getting involved in politics, but I think I’ll survive,” Flessner said.