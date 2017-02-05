Paxton aldermen OK amended redevelopment contract for 'The 102'

PAXTON — The Paxton City Council voted to amend the city’s redevelopment agreement with Scaggs Properties LLC to ensure the company is fully reimbursed for the renovations it has been making to the former 102 Lounge building it owns downtown.

The owner of 102 S. Market St. — Dr. Thomas R. Scaggs of Champaign — initially entered into a redevelopment agreement with the city in July 2013, requiring the city to reimburse Scaggs’ company about $250,000 for work completed on the building, which is expected to soon become the site of the Harvest Ale House. Due to cost over-runs, the council then amended the agreement last September to raise the reimbursable amount to $382,931.

Under the amended redevelopment agreement presented to aldermen last week, the total amount of reimburseable costs will not change. However, changes were made to ensure the full reimbursement is made by the time Paxton’s tax-increment financing (TIF) district expires in 17 more years.

Under the newly amended agreement, Scaggs will receive 75 percent of the gross incremental real estate taxes generated through improvements to the property through Dec. 31, 2019. After that date, the percentage would be determined every four years based on the amount still owed to Scaggs compared with the years remaining in the TIF district’s 23-year life span. All reimbursement must be made to Scaggs prior to the TIF district ending.

Ingold said that after 2019, it is possible that Scaggs would be reimbursed more than 100 percent of the real estate taxes paid on the property each year. But no funds other than tax-increment proceeds from the city’s TIF district would be used to do so, Ingold stressed.

Dan Schuering, the city’s TIF attorney, clarified that “the city is not making this no-risk proposition” to help Scaggs make a profit, but rather so that Scaggs can get reimbursed for his actual costs incurred.

“He’s not being reimbursed for profit,” Schuering said. “We’ve submitted the expenditures to you (that Scaggs provided to the city for reimbursement). ... We’ve seen all the bills. There’s no air in them. There’s nobody’s profit built into them. They’re the actual costs of what it took to redevelop the building.”

Aldermen voted 4-1 to amend the redevelopment agreement, with Del Bruens casting the lone “no” vote. Absent were aldermen Rob Steiger and Mike Wilson.

The council also voted 4-1 to approve a resolution authorizing a partial payment of eligible redevelopment costs to Scaggs Properties LLC, with Bruens again voting “no.”