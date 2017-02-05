Streets eyed for repair reviewed by Paxton aldermen

PAXTON — A list of streets eyed for repair this summer was reviewed by the Paxton City Council during an adjourned meeting on April 25.

Mark LeClair, the city’s director of public works, presented a list of nine proposed street-repair projects that would be paid for using motor-fuel tax revenue. But not all of those projects will likely be completed this year, LeClair said, as a result of a lack of available funds.

On the west side of town, eyed for repair are streets in the 800 block of North Market Street, 600 block of North Market Street, American Street (between Orleans and Patton streets), a portion of West Orleans Street and the 200 block of West State Street in front of the courthouse.

On the east side, eyed for repair are streets in the 300 block of South Spring Street (between East Patton and East Orleans streets), Fall Street (from Patton Street to Eastview Drive) and a half-block of South Vermilion Street (between East Pells and East Center streets).

Another project on the east side that is eyed for completion is the widening, by 2 to 4 feet, of the 1000 and 1100 blocks of East Summer Street, between Fall Street and Stockholm Road.

The Summer Street project is one that LeClair would like to pursue, but doing so might cost the city $85,000 — which may be more than the city can afford.

Also cost-prohibitive, according to LeClair, would be the State Street project in front of the courthouse, even though flooding issues in that area need to be addressed.

“(An engineer) said this could be a major project also, to get things in that area fixed up, to make it to where everything drains properly,” LeClair told the council, noting that work on nearby Taft Street might need to be added to that specific project to address the drainage problems.

The rest of the projects listed total about $75,000 in cost combined.

Alderman Brad Marshall suggested LeClair also consider adding the repair of the American/Franklin Street intersection to the list.

What streets the city decides to fix this summer will be determined by the city’s budget for the fiscal year that began May 1. The budget is typically approved in May, and the council’s next meeting is set for May 9.