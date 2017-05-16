ERH files suit seeking exemption from Prevailing Wage Act

WESTVILLE — A company headquartered in Westville that is contracted to operate and manage water and wastewater treatment plants in several East Central Illinois communities has filed suit against the Illinois Department of Labor in an attempt to become exempt from the state’s Prevailing Wage Act.

ERH Enterprises Inc., through its attorney, David K. Cox of Monticello, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment and injunctive relief in Vermilion County Circuit Court against the department on May 10.

ERH — which is contracted to manage water and wastewater treatment facilities in communities such as Buckley, Loda, Lake Iroquois, Hoopeston, Rossville and Tilton — claims in the lawsuit that it should be exempt from the Prevailing Wage Act, a state law that sets a minimum standard for hourly wages paid to all workers employed by or on behalf of any public body engaged in public works.

The Illinois Department of Labor declined to comment on the suit.

“Since this is pending litigation, the department does not have a comment,” said the department’s public information officer, Ben Noble.

In the lawsuit, ERH notes that the Prevailing Wage Act exempts “work done directly by any public utility company, whether or not done under public supervision or direction, or paid for wholly or in part out of public funds.” The lawsuit adds that the Public Utility Act recognizes two types of public utilities — privately owned public utilities, which are subject to the Prevailing Wage Act, and publicly owned utilities, which are not subject to the law.

Although ERH is a privately owned company, it claims in the lawsuit that it should be considered “part of a public utility company,” since it serves as “the operating agent for a municipality or publicly owned public utility” through its contracts with municipalities.

“The water and sewage treatment systems managed by ERH are owned by Illinois municipalities and therefore the systems are public utilities,” the lawsuit says, adding that the systems’ operations are paid for using special-revenue funds, not general tax revenue.

ERH claims it “will continue to be damaged” by being required to pay the prevailing wage to its workers — and so will the communities it serves.

“The plaintiff will be harmed irreparably by the department’s position and its impact on municipal contracts, water rates (and) ERH’s ability to honor contracts, by ongoing investigations and enforcement in a manner inconsistent with Illinois law,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit requests a permanent injunction that would restrict the department from taking “further action” against ERH, as well as the granting of “other relief as the court deems appropriate.”

The director of the Illinois Department of Labor, Catherine Shannon, was issued a summons on May 10.

In a news release, ERH said that it “takes care of its employees, paying wages and fringe benefits that exceed the amount required by law and are, in many cases, higher than union wages.” The news release added that “ERH believes in the value of unions and pays prevailing wage as required by law for all public works projects.”

However, the news release also noted that, historically, “prevailing wage laws have not applied to the operation of water and sewer plants.”

“ERH has been engaged in a multi-year legal battle against the Department of Labor and the attorney general on issues pertaining to application of prevailing wage laws to water and sewer operations in the communities it serves,” the release said. “ERH has been targeted by the state of Illinois to be eliminated as a small business, opening the way for these communities to be served by larger corporations which will ultimately lead to drastically increased rates for water and sewer, hurting every citizen in these small communities. The Prevailing Wage Act is being used as a strategy to exterminate ERH and obscure the larger picture of providing affordable water and sewer services for older, low-income citizens.

“After months of additional negotiations to resolve its differences, ERH finds it necessary to file suit against the Department of Labor and protect the small towns and citizens it serves and thus protect its business. ERH seeks nothing more than to be left to concentrate on its mission.”

ERH said in its release that it has served small communities for nearly 50 years. In the mid-1970s, ERH owner John McBride began operating several small wastewater treatment plants around Vermilion County on a contractual basis. He performed that work with the help of his wife, sons and two of his friends. In the 1980s, the number of operating contracts continued to increase, so McBride made the decision to go into the business full-time. In 1988, he and his wife, Carole, formed ERH Enterprises, initially starting with about six employees.

“The company later expanded into the operation and maintenance of potable water treatment and distribution systems and today operates a total of 14 wastewater treatment facilities and eight potable water systems in Vermilion, Iroquois, Champaign, Piatt and Edgar counties, and employs nearly 50 people,” the release said.