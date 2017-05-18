Loda Village Board approves coating of Franklin Street

LODA — This summer, certain roads in Loda will finally be oiled and chipped.

The village’s treasurer, Myles Reck, said during last week’s village board meeting that there was some $170,000 in the village’s motor fuel tax (MFT) account to pay for the oiling and chipping of roads this summer.

Gray Material, the contractor that won the bid for the road work one year ago, agreed to do the work for the same price it had quoted the village one year ago.

Meanwhile, Tom Overmyer, president of Pheonix Consulting Engineers, discussed with board members last week whether one of the streets to be fixed — Franklin Street — should not just be oiled and chipped, but also sealed.

The board voted unanimously to take money out of the general fund to help pay for the coating of Franklin Street. The amount to coat Franklin Street, as estimated by Gray Material, is approximately $20,000. The board approved the amount to not exceed $22,000.



Other business

In other board business:

➜ The board scheduled a special meeting for May 15 to discuss the proposed dissolution of the Loda Sanitary District. The sanitary district’s board of trustees will be meeting May 23 to potentially vote on filing a petition for dissolution in Iroquois County Circuit Court.

➜ Regina Ptacek was sworn-in as village clerk by the board’s president, Carol Arseneau. Ptacek won election over incumbent Sandra Zalaker in April. Ptacek said village residents can contact her at rptacek5@gmail.com. Ptacek also requested two new items to help her do her job. She requested funds to purchase a new laptop, so she can type notes instead of writing them by hand. In addition, she requested funds for a new digital recorder. She was given

approval to buy the two items provided they do not exceed $500.

➜ Roy Hilgendorf was thanked for his service to the board and to the village of Loda. Hilgendorf, who did not run for re-election after more than 10 years on the board, was replaced by former treasurer Joyce Gharst.

➜ Arseneau was sworn-in to a four-year term as president.

➜ Richard Manzke, Cathy Tittle and Patricia Allen were sworn in as trustees.

➜ Sean Elkins of Recycler’s Inc. presented a possible solution to address company trucks being parked at various spots in town. Elkins said Recycler’s Inc. has purchased a piece of property and would like to use that area as a parking area for the trucks. Arseneau said she would check the zoning of the property and get back to the company within a few days.

➜ Jake Wise’s building permit continues to be in limbo because paperwork has not been turned in, the board learned. Further communication between Wise and the board will be made.

➜ Reck discussed showing movies at the town’s park for the village’s youth. Older movies would be able to be obtained at a cheaper price, Reck said. For the first movie, shown will be “Secret of the Tomb.” Since it is for the youth of Loda, a request was made by Arseneau that the date as well as the time of the movie not be put in the local newspaper. “Flyers will distributed with the date, but we want to make sure that the Loda youth have a chance to enjoy themselves,” said Arseneau.

➜ Reck was re-appointed as treasurer.

➜ A temporary liquor license will be issued to the Loda Truck and Tractor Pull Association for July 28 through July 31. Additional paperwork is needed from the landowner, but pending the arrival of the paperwork, the application was approved.

➜ A temporary liquor license for the Loda Fire Protection District’s cash bash was approved. The event will occur from 3:30 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 26.

➜ Several properties were cited as needing to have their lawns mowed and appearance cleaned up.

➜ Stan Feller, an accountant from Champaign, will once again give the village audit, the board learned.

➜ Resident Paula Rossow thanked the village for its “tremendous” cleanup day.