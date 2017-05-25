City honors Ed Day, agrees to accept funds for skatepark

GIBSON CITY — Following the pledge of allegiance, there was a moment of silence at Monday night’s Gibson City Council meeting to honor the late Ed Day, a Ward 3 alderman who served at just one council meeting before his unexpected death on May 12.

Mr. Day’s alderman’s nameplate was then given to his son, Eric Day. Eric Day attended the meeting along with Mr. Day’s stepchildren, Dale Denny and Billie Jo Denny, to ask the council to create a way to receive donations for one of Mr. Day’s intended civic improvements — a skatepark.

The skatepark was described as Mr. Day’s main goal for civic improvement. Ed Day likened his father’s enthusiasm for council service and civic improvement as being “like a kid in a candy store.”

City Treasurer Scott Shull agreed that setting up a line item within the city’s income accounts — to be known as “Ed’s Skate Board Park” per the family’s wishes — could be used to receive future donations for the skatepark.

Eric Day reported that proceeds from a Go Fund Me page along with $3,675 collected at Mr. Day’s celebration of life event held May 20 would be added to the city-held fund.

Mayor Daniel Dickey said that checks may be made payable to the City of Gibson, with “skatepark” on the memo line. Dickey also said by being donated to the city, the donations would be eligible to be tax-deductible.

Eric Day asked if Dickey would appoint someone with equal enthusiasm to fill his father’s council seat. Dickey indicated with a smile that the request would be a “tall order.”



Other visitor requests

In other visitor comments, Randy Ferguson presented information about a Downtown Historic Walk to be held July 16. The event will showcase the history of six downtown Gibson City properties, with local residents portraying people related to the property.

Ferguson said the volunteers who are organizing the event want to continue holding an annual history-related event to raise money and awareness for Gibson City’s sesquicentennial in 2021.

Proceeds from last year’s Historic Drummer Cemetery Walk are being held in the Friends of Moyer Library account, but organizers would like to have those funds and future funds to be held in a line item in the city’s income funds, with the line to be called “Gibson City Through the Years History Walks.”

Council members indicated their agreement with the request and thanked Ferguson for the group’s interest and support.

Both requests for new line items in the city’s accounts will be formally voted on at the council’s next scheduled meeting on June 12.

Meanwhile, Tina Whitehouse and Jamie Brown Nugent requested to use the North Park in May or June of 2018 for a “Hands of Hope” fundraiser. The two organizers were advised to fill out a park pavilion reservation form and keep city officials informed of their plans early in 2018.



Other business

Including Mr. Day’s vacant seat, there were two other aldermen absent from Monday night’s meeting — Scott Day and Laura Miller. A quorum was determined by the other four members who were present — Nelda Jordan, Dennis Pardick, Susie Tongate and Randy Wyant.

During the meeting:

➜ Council members unanimously approved City Superintendent Randy Stauffer’s recommendation to accept the lowest of three bids to replace a pump at the Falcon Pointe lift station. The low bid is $4,316.83 from Vandervent Engineering of Fenton, Mo. Stauffer was uncertain if shipping costs were included, so the motion was for an amount not to exceed $4,600.

➜ Bills were approved with the exception of check #4527 for $5,970 after Alderman Nelda Jordan said it appears the check for payment of tree purchases is a duplication in amount and invoice number of one approved at the May 8 meeting.

➜ Aldermen unanimously approved a prevailing wage ordinance, using 2015 labor rates on the advice of City Attorney Marc Miller, who said that was the last year that the state provided a wage schedule due to the state Legislature’s inability to pass a recent budget. Businesses doing work for the city must pay the prevailing wage for labor, with limited exceptions.



Superintendent’s report

Stauffer said the annual clean-up day held May 20 was another success. Stauffer thanked Strebeck Salvage for providing the collection point. He also said he appreciated the support of various volunteers, such as the Boy Scouts and Mike Bleich, who coordinated support from Thrivent, a Lutheran financial organization.

Stauffer also reported that hydrant flushing was completed without incident, although hydrants at the Alamo plant are set for repair.

The priority for ash tree removal will center on the area of the next sewer project, Stauffer said. He said the city still has a total of 230 ash trees to be removed. Another priority for removal is a large locust tree that is being held with chains for safety at a city park.



Fishing pond update

Volunteer chairman Gary Lutterbie updated council members on recent improvements at Jordan Industrial Park’s fishing pond. He thanked city workers for their help in planting trees and pouring a concrete pad under the pavilion that volunteers erected earlier.

Lutterbie has also provided aldermen with potential options for a fishing dock that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The two examples were priced from $18,000 to $20,000.