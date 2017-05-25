Sealed bids accepted for abandoned properties in Ford County

PAXTON — The Ford County Treasurer’s Office is accepting sealed bids from the public for abandoned properties in Gibson City, Piper City, Cabery and Paxton.

The properties, which were acquired by Ford County after their real estate taxes went unpaid in 2016 and years prior, will be sold to the highest bidder at a tax deed auction. The required minimum bid per property is $645.

Sealed bids are due Sept. 22 at the treasurer’s office, located in the Ford County Courthouse, 200 W. State St., Paxton.

“The county, as trustee, hopes that these new owners will both maintain the property and keep the real estate taxes paid,” a news release from Ford County tax agent Joseph E. Meyer said. “By eliminating abandoned properties, the appearance of the neighborhood should improve and the value of adjoining properties should increase.”

Bidders’ packets and sale catalogs are available for a cost of $2 each at the treasurer’s office or at www.iltaxsale.com. More information can also be obtained by calling Meyer at 800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744.