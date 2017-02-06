Gibson City planning commission to consider subdivision of lot

GIBSON CITY — The city’s planning commission has called a meeting for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, to consider Karen A. Long’s request for a lot she owns at 328 N. Guthrie St. to be subdivided into two individual lots.

The meeting will be held in the dining room at the Villas of Hollybrook, 1400 N. Melvin St.

The city council will consider the planning commission’s recommendation and consider final approval of the zoning change during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, June 26, at City Hall, 101 E. 8th St.

Both meetings are open to the public.