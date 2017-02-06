Vote on dissolution of Loda Sanitary District set for July 13

LODA — An ordinance authorizing the Loda Sanitary District to file a petition for dissolution will be up for a vote by the district’s three-member board during its next meeting at 5:15 p.m. July 13.

A vote on the matter was postponed during the board’s May 23 meeting to allow more time for officials for the village of Loda and unincorporated community of Bayles Lake — the two communities that comprise the district — to review the petition, which would be filed in Iroquois County Circuit Court.

In June 2015, the board first made it known publicly that it intended to dissolve the district. That is when it voted unanimously to publicly state that as its goal.

The district was formed in 1972 with the intent of collecting property taxes to help fund sanitary sewer projects for both Loda and Bayles Lake. But years of efforts to bring proposed sanitary sewage treatment plants to fruition have been unsuccessful.

Also postponed until the July 13 meeting was the approval of a pair of proposed intergovernmental agreements between the district and the two communities. The agreements, if approved by all parties, would ensure that the district’s remaining funds are split equitably between the two communities prior to dissolution — with $3,700 going to Bayles Lake and $7,436 going to Loda.

The proposed division of the funds — with 78 percent of the expenses allotted for Bayles Lake and 22 percent for Loda — is based on the amount of property taxes each community has historically paid to support the district. The amounts are not equal, but they are equitable, sanitary district board members have said.

According to the agreements, the two communities would be restricted from using the funds on anything other than sanitary-sewer-related projects.

The district had $18,111 in funds remaining on hand at the end of the fiscal year that ended April 30, according to an annual financial report approved by the board last week. The only income received in the past year was replacement tax revenue from the state totaling $414, along with interest of $64 from the Federated Bank in Loda. Expenses, meanwhile, totaled $26,434 — most of which was for costs incurred by the Bayles Lake Homeowners Association in televising and cleaning its sanitary sewer lines.

According to a tentative combined budget and appropriation ordinance approved at last week’s meeting, it was noted that replacement tax revenue totaling $200 is anticipated to be received in the upcoming fiscal year, along with $25 in interest. Expenses were estimated at $700.

If everything goes as planned, at the end of the fiscal year on April 30, 2018, there would be zero dollars in funds remaining on hand, according to the district’s budget.

A final version of the budget and appropriation ordinance will be up for approval at the July 13 meeting, following a public hearing.

At last week’s meeting, the board accepted Bayles Lake resident Jay Ross’ resignation from the board. Ross was required to vacate his seat because he has moved out of the district. His resignation was effective May 24.

Due to Ross’ pending resignation, the election of new officers for the board was postponed until the July 13 meeting. In the meantime, Vice President Warren Hamby of Bayles Lake will assume the duties of president, the position formerly held by Ross.

Meanwhile, Ross’ board seat will be filled through appointment by the Iroquois County Board in upcoming weeks, possibly in June. Three people were nominated to fill the vacant seat — Bayles Lake resident Ed Killen and Loda residents J.R. Ptacek and Sandy Coffey. All three names will be submitted to the county board for its consideration.