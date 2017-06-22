Paxton City Council hears update on airport's sale

By ROSS BROWN

PAXTON — Dan Schuering, tax-increment financing (TIF) attorney for the city of Paxton, gave an update to city council members last Tuesday night about the impending sale of the city’s airport to a private company.

During its April meeting, the council approved a preliminary decision to sell the city-owned airport on the west edge of town to David Hrupsa’s company, Atlantic Ag Aviation, based in North Carolina. It was expected that the deal would be finalized by the end of May.

Schuering said it has taken a while to close on the deal, with the city having to deal with a number of firms before selling the airport.

“I will be the first one to tell you that I’ve never sold an airport before,” Schuering said. “It has taken some time to talk to all of the state agencies that have interest in it.

“We’ve discovered some facts in the investigation of the airport that we’ve had to change and check out. It was just last week that I got a contract with the fixed-based operator (at the airport). All of those issues have to be addressed in that contract because you want this to be ‘one and done.’ I am getting close to having it wrapped up.”

Alderman Bill Wylie, who is also a pilot who uses the airport, said he was frustrated that the deal was taking a long time to be approved.

“The council approved this two or three months ago,” Wylie said. “I’m getting pretty tired of messing with this.”

Schuering said he has been in touch with several federal and state agencies in order to gain approval before selling the airport. Schuering said letters were sent to council members and Mayor Bill Ingold the night before the meeting, and some might not have had time to read through them yet.

“I talked with one of the attorneys out of Chicago this afternoon,” Schuering said. “We generally agreed not to have you vote on it tonight since you just got it. What I suggested to them was that if any city council members wanted further information from Mr. Schertz, then we would schedule a mutually convenient time.”

Added Schuering: “I think the council can look at these letters; I think they speak for themselves.”

Wylie maintained that the deal was ready to go, and that he would be in favor regardless.

“It’s a pretty clear-cut thing to me,” Wylie said. “David Hrupsa came here, and I met with him. I had never seen anything in writing until last night, when I discovered we had all these letters. I did not see one thing that would change my mind. Unless you’ve got some real legal reason for not pursuing, I think we should proceed.”

Schuering said he was more concerned about the details of the transaction than the deal itself.

“I think we have covered all the issues that we need covered,” Schuering said. “The purpose of the letter of intent (to sell the airport) was to trigger an inspection process for Mr. Hrupsa so that he would not be able to come back to the city at a later date.”

Schuering said he would have the final agreement prepared on or before the July 11 council meeting.

Wylie said he would be glad when the deal is finalized.

“I’m tired of screwing with this thing,” Wylie said. “I think it’s a good deal. We’re just going to screw around until it’s too late in the season to do anything.”



Other business

Also at last week’s meeting:

➜ Ingold said Alderman Bob Jones has moved and is resigning from his council seat.

➜ Council members approved an ordinance directed at regulating transient merchants and solicitors. Under the ordinance, first-time violators would face a $500 fine, increasing to $750 for further violations. Initially, the fine was projected to max out at $1,000, but City Attorney Marc Miller said that state law caps it at $750. Solicitors would be required to pay a $50 registration fee and receive a lanyard, though Police Chief Bob Bane said that Mediacom, Nicor Gas and Ameren Illinois would be exempt. Bane’s request to change the permit from five working days to five consecutive days was granted.

➜ The council approved a $158,850 payment for painting the west water tower. Public Works Director Mark LeClair said that crews have started placing a water main near the new hotel, and that the downtown water tower has been drained and is being worked on. He said the water department might consider purchasing a new mercury switch next year.

➜ Alderman Mike Wilson said the city is moving forward with addressing abandoned properties around town.

➜ Ingold said the city’s pyrotechnic firm has been denied a license from the state this year. He said the Fourth of July fireworks committee is looking into an alternative plan for fireworks. Bane said the streets near the fireworks site at Bixby Park would be one-way to alleviate traffic, and Alderman Rob Stieger requested a police order for the event.

➜ Council members approved a right-of-way and pole attachment agreement with Mobilitie. The rental agreement is for five years at a $500 rate each year. Mobilitie’s Michelle Roland said the company is looking at adding more wireless infrastructure in town.

➜ Wylie said the owner of property on Ottawa Road has requested to vacate a 20-foot-wide section of land between 418 and 440 E. Ottawa Road in order to build a house. Wylie said the deal is part of an owners’ agreement, and that there aren’t any sewer or water lines on the property, although he hasn’t gotten a report back.



