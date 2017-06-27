Judge: City must pay its police chief $1,190 in overtime pay

PAXTON — The city of Paxton will be required to pay its police chief a total of $1,190 in overtime pay he claims he is owed, but the expenses related to the chief’s small-claims case against the city don’t stop there.

In addition to the money owed to Police Chief Bob Bane as a result of a June 21 bench trial in Ford County Circuit Court, the city, as of Monday, had paid legal fees totaling $1,355 in contesting Bane’s case, according to information obtained by the Ford County Record through an Illinois Freedom of Information Act request.

That amount was for a bill in February 2017 from the Danville law firm of Dukes, Ryan, Freed & Meents Ltd.

The fees paid to the firm likely will end up being more, however. Since that bill in February, the law firm filed a number of motions and made several more court appearances on behalf of the city.

Judge Mark Fellheimer ruled at trial that the city will be required to pay all of its court costs and attorney fees, court records show. That is in addition to the $1,190 in overtime pay the city must pay Bane, of which $974 has already been paid. The city is to pay the remaining $216 balance by July 1, according to court records.

In his small-claims complaint, filed on Oct. 25, 2016, Bane claimed the city owed him $6,848 in overtime pay for city council meetings he attended between May 2006 and August 2015. However, Fellheimer ruled during the June 21 trial that under the state’s Minimum Wage Act, a three-year statute of limitations applies to Bane’s claim for wages, meaning he is only able to receive overtime pay for work performed within three years of filing his complaint — specifically, the period of Oct. 25, 2013, through Aug. 10, 2015.

Fellheimer had earlier ruled that under a different state law, a five-year statute of limitations applies. However, last week Fellheimer found the Minimum Wage Act actually should apply to the case instead, and he granted the city’s motion to reconsider his previous ruling.

As of Aug. 10, 2015, Bane was no longer eligible to receive overtime pay. That is when Bane’s position became salaried at $62,000 per year, up from the $53,111 he was making as an hourly employee.

The defendants named in the case were the city of Paxton, Mayor Bill Ingold and City Comptroller/Treasurer Julie Burgess.

Ingold and Burgess had no comment on the case’s outcome.