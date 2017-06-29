Gibson City Council committees to meet July 6

- Our Sites
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Council’s water and sewer committee and street and alley committee will meet Thursday, July 6, at City Hall, 101 E. 8th St.
The water and sewer committee will meet first, at 7 p.m., to discuss sewer rates.
The street and alley committee will meet at 7:30 p.m. to discuss cracks in Lott Boulevard, sidewalks, the downtown, storm sewer extensions for sump pumps and road patching.
Both meetings are open to the public.
