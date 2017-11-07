Committee to meet Thursday to discuss Gibson City golf course

- Our Sites
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Council’s economic and industrial development committee will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 17, for a discussion about Railside Golf Course.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at City Hall, 101 E. 8th St., Gibson City.
